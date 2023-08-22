Caution: Omar Apollo’s ‘Ice Slippin’ Stunt Is as Slick as His New Song

Singer Omar Apollo is dropping a new single, and if you don’t watch your step, you just might slip on it!

Last week, the queer artist teased “Ice Slippin” on social media, a pensive slow jam in the vein of Frank Ocean. According to Apollo, the “song is about me almost getting in a car accident in an icy a** road after I came out to my parents.” It already sounds like fertile ground for our emotional pop fave to mine, and if fans weren’t excited enough for the track (dropping this Friday, August 25), Apollo just organized his silliest promo stunt yet.

On Monday, ice sculptures of Apollo popped up in Los Angeles, New York, and London. The glassy, melting models were surrounded by caution tape and custom wet floor signs that read “Ice Slippin.’”

i kinda wish they gave me tittys but

ICE SLIPPIN AUG 25TH i’m seein all the videos of everybody pullin up my heart is full love u 🥹 https://t.co/tfc3A9yfaq — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) August 21, 2023

Despite the song’s serious nature, both Apollo (and his fans) couldn’t help but crack a few jokes. “I kinda wish they gave me tittys,” Apollo wrote on Twitter. Another fan said the song was going to be “kinda like ‘Jesus, Take the Wheel’ but gay.”

Considering we’re in the dog days of summer, it didn’t take long for Omar’s icy doubles to liquefy like Frosty the Snowman in July. But some lucky fans got a more permanent gift to celebrate “Ice Slippin.’” Out of the blue, “O” and “A” ice cube trays showed up in the mail for a handful of Omar stans, with a note reading, “Thanks for always supporting me. Sending you the most love and hugs because u deserve it!”

I LOVE YOU @omarapollo so much THANK YOU IM FREAKING OUT STILL YALL pic.twitter.com/vKa0AbPsu3 — Devi Apollo (@DevinNunez6) August 15, 2023



The track marks Apollo’s first release since his 2022 breakout debut record Ivory. As longtime fans know, if there’s one thing the “Evergreen” singer is going to do, it’s lean into a concept! The melting ice certainly feels like a fitting metaphor for a new bop that’s about to make us cry, so Friday cannot come soon enough.

In the meantime, check out Apollo’s “Ice Slippin’” teaser and some of the most unhinged tweets about his ice sculpture.

WHEN U COMIN HOME?? ICE SLIPPING COMING SOON 🧊🧊❄️🧊🧊🧊❄️🧊 pic.twitter.com/Jdq8K4Q9YV — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) August 11, 2023

if the omar apollo ice sculpture goes missing just look the other way pic.twitter.com/YAczyWkQxD — CeanSody (@clockdestroyer2) August 21, 2023

Me when I find the @omarapollo ice sculpture pic.twitter.com/7tD8ktKDEj — Andres ☁️ (@_taco_bello_) August 22, 2023

Managed to get a picture of the Omar Apollo ice sculpture around 40 mins ago and when we came back it was already being taken down idk if it melted but someone was throwing it out piece by piece pic.twitter.com/lAbRZuZVai — maria (@marinisms) August 21, 2023

The ice statue now/ The ice statue in a few hours@omarapollo pic.twitter.com/VWWuWyXAjX — broke bitch 🧊 SINGLE SOON (@lustforgomez_) August 21, 2023