Out of this world

The BeyHive Believes That the Aliens Are Here for Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour

By

A former Air Force intelligence officer claimed that UFOs exist and the internet thinks that these extraterrestrials are coming to Beyoncé’s tour.

In case you missed all of the excitement, on Wednesday, it was reported in the Associated Press that retired Maj. David Grusch testified during a congressional hearing that the United States government has been concealing a program that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects. Yes, you read that right. In other words, Grusch basically confirmed that extraterrestrials do, in fact, exist.

During his testimony, Grusch stated that he was asked by the head of a government task force on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), the official government term, to identify each and every classified program pertaining to the mission of the task force. He also claimed that the U.S. has been aware of “non-human” activity for decades, since the 1930s specifically. The Pentagon has denied Grusch’s claims of any foul play or cover up, but the announcement alone has set the internet ablaze. 

Do aliens exist? What are their thoughts on gender and sexuality? Are they queer? We don’t have full confirmation on that, but what we do have is a collection of people who believe that these extraterrestrials are here to see an earthly “Alien Superstar”, Beyoncé. 

Ok, so the world doesn’t actually believe that, but Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour finally hitting the U.S. the same time as Grusch’s testimony is a hilarious coincidence that has produced too many posts to count. 

RELATED

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour Is Her Queerest Tour Ever

For example, are aliens members of the BeyHive and did they actually snag tickets to the Renaissance tour?

Do they know how to get to the Renaissance tour venue on time?

What will these extraterrestrials think when Beyoncé gives an out of this world performance of “Alien Superstar”?

Do the aliens recognize their influence on pop culture?

Is it appropriate for us to even use the term “Alien Superstar” when we are earthly beings who are not out of this world?

We already have a remix to “America Has a Problem”. So, are these extraterrestrials going to be featured on the “Alien Superstar” remix?

Or, and please indulge us here, what if Beyoncé truly is an alien superstar? 

Beyoncé isn’t an alien, but she is too classy for this world and she will forever be that girl. So much so that those beyond our planet might actually stop by to witness her greatness.

Tags: aliens Beyoncé Renaissance
Read More in Music
New Ethel Cain, Tinashe, and More on This Week’s Queer Music Mixtape
Queer Music Mixtape
New Ethel Cain, Tinashe, and More on This Week’s Queer Music Mixtape
BY Charlie Grey
Britney Spears and Will.i.am Want You to ‘Mind Your Business’
Bop of the Day
Britney Spears and Will.i.am Want You to ‘Mind Your Business’
BY Joshua S. Mackey
New King Princess is Coming
Hold On Baby
New King Princess is Coming
BY Johnny Levanier
10 Music Videos That Are Barbie-Coded and Bring the ‘Kenergy’
Doll Week
10 Music Videos That Are Barbie-Coded and Bring the ‘Kenergy’
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Tinashe Announces New Single With One Request: “Talk to Me Nice”
Bop Alert
Tinashe Announces New Single With One Request: “Talk to Me Nice”
BY Joshua S. Mackey
New Troye Sivan, PVRIS, and More on This Week’s Queer Music Mixtape
Queer Music Mixtape
New Troye Sivan, PVRIS, and More on This Week’s Queer Music Mixtape
BY Charlie Grey
The Latest on INTO
Gays and Dolls: Inside Our Queer Campy Obsessions with Barbie, M3GAN, & American Girl
Doll Week
Gays and Dolls: Inside Our Queer Campy Obsessions with Barbie, M3GAN, & American Girl
BY Henry Giardina & Alani Vargas
Here’s Everything We Know About the Upcoming “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe” Movie
Coming Soon
Here’s Everything We Know About the Upcoming “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe” Movie
BY Johnny Levanier
5 Films You May Have Missed at Outfest
Out of the Celluloid Closet
5 Films You May Have Missed at Outfest
BY Jonathan P. Higgins Ed.D.
<em>Nothing Compares</em> and the the Redemption of Sinéad O’Connor in a Post-Roe World
RIP
Nothing Compares and the the Redemption of Sinéad O’Connor in a Post-Roe World
BY Henry Giardina
Where to Start with the Queer Cinematic Canon
Life Compass
Where to Start with the Queer Cinematic Canon
BY Henry Giardina
11 Queer Celebrities Who Could’ve Played Ken in ‘Barbie’
Kenergy
11 Queer Celebrities Who Could’ve Played Ken in ‘Barbie’
BY Joshua S. Mackey
This Iconic Gay Sopranos Character is Now Available in Doll Form
Gabagay
This Iconic Gay Sopranos Character is Now Available in Doll Form
BY Henry Giardina
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX