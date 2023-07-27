The BeyHive Believes That the Aliens Are Here for Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour

A former Air Force intelligence officer claimed that UFOs exist and the internet thinks that these extraterrestrials are coming to Beyoncé’s tour.

In case you missed all of the excitement, on Wednesday, it was reported in the Associated Press that retired Maj. David Grusch testified during a congressional hearing that the United States government has been concealing a program that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects. Yes, you read that right. In other words, Grusch basically confirmed that extraterrestrials do, in fact, exist.

During his testimony, Grusch stated that he was asked by the head of a government task force on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), the official government term, to identify each and every classified program pertaining to the mission of the task force. He also claimed that the U.S. has been aware of “non-human” activity for decades, since the 1930s specifically. The Pentagon has denied Grusch’s claims of any foul play or cover up, but the announcement alone has set the internet ablaze.

Do aliens exist? What are their thoughts on gender and sexuality? Are they queer? We don’t have full confirmation on that, but what we do have is a collection of people who believe that these extraterrestrials are here to see an earthly “Alien Superstar”, Beyoncé.

Ok, so the world doesn’t actually believe that, but Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour finally hitting the U.S. the same time as Grusch’s testimony is a hilarious coincidence that has produced too many posts to count.

For example, are aliens members of the BeyHive and did they actually snag tickets to the Renaissance tour?

What if the Aliens just came to see Beyoncé in concert. pic.twitter.com/pstGjtHDjK — 𝕜𝕚𝕠𝕟 . (@MrFlyyyGuyyy) July 26, 2023

UFO being seen cause they trynna get to the Renaissance tour and hear alien superstar pic.twitter.com/GJIRS9rmEh — 💫 (@heyjaeee) July 26, 2023

Do they know how to get to the Renaissance tour venue on time?

me signaling the alien superstar to run away pic.twitter.com/NGKpNjp3vP https://t.co/3mfPqF9E02 — yet to come⁷ (@magicshopkook) July 26, 2023

What will these extraterrestrials think when Beyoncé gives an out of this world performance of “Alien Superstar”?

Aliens watching Beyoncé perform Alien Superstar from afar pic.twitter.com/2kud6KGmjl — Georgie (@geogre_j) July 26, 2023

Do the aliens recognize their influence on pop culture?

ALIEN SUPERSTAR is rising on the charts due to the recent news of Aliens and UFO’s hearing with the Government.



THE HIT SHE IS 🤭 pic.twitter.com/HyJLmc58W5 — THUGGA II (@THGGABEY) July 26, 2023

Is it appropriate for us to even use the term “Alien Superstar” when we are earthly beings who are not out of this world?

Do you think aliens would consider alien superstar to be cultural appropriation? pic.twitter.com/GBOwFb6KIZ — PlαɴeтHerмeѕ🪐✨ (@MangoTang0) July 27, 2023

We already have a remix to “America Has a Problem”. So, are these extraterrestrials going to be featured on the “Alien Superstar” remix?

🚨| Beyoncé is rumoured to bring out the captured aliens for her show tonight during alien superstar in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/kyge2yB6Xi — Caleb™️ (@lapteuz) July 26, 2023

Or, and please indulge us here, what if Beyoncé truly is an alien superstar?

What if Beyonce is thee Alien Superstar? What if this is all a big plot to announce they’ve been here?!?



pic.twitter.com/O4tCIMl3KA — Tryfe Tejada (@mrtryfe) July 26, 2023

Beyoncé isn’t an alien, but she is too classy for this world and she will forever be that girl. So much so that those beyond our planet might actually stop by to witness her greatness.