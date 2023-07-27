The BeyHive Believes That the Aliens Are Here for Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour

A former Air Force intelligence officer claimed that UFOs exist and the internet thinks that these extraterrestrials are coming to Beyoncé’s tour.
In case you missed all of the excitement, on Wednesday, it was reported in the Associated Press that retired Maj. David Grusch testified during a congressional hearing that the United States government has been concealing a program that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects. Yes, you read that right. In other words, Grusch basically confirmed that extraterrestrials do, in fact, exist.
During his testimony, Grusch stated that he was asked by the head of a government task force on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), the official government term, to identify each and every classified program pertaining to the mission of the task force. He also claimed that the U.S. has been aware of “non-human” activity for decades, since the 1930s specifically. The Pentagon has denied Grusch’s claims of any foul play or cover up, but the announcement alone has set the internet ablaze.
Do aliens exist? What are their thoughts on gender and sexuality? Are they queer? We don’t have full confirmation on that, but what we do have is a collection of people who believe that these extraterrestrials are here to see an earthly “Alien Superstar”, Beyoncé.
Ok, so the world doesn’t actually believe that, but Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour finally hitting the U.S. the same time as Grusch’s testimony is a hilarious coincidence that has produced too many posts to count.
For example, are aliens members of the BeyHive and did they actually snag tickets to the Renaissance tour?
Do they know how to get to the Renaissance tour venue on time?
What will these extraterrestrials think when Beyoncé gives an out of this world performance of “Alien Superstar”?
Do the aliens recognize their influence on pop culture?
Is it appropriate for us to even use the term “Alien Superstar” when we are earthly beings who are not out of this world?
We already have a remix to “America Has a Problem”. So, are these extraterrestrials going to be featured on the “Alien Superstar” remix?
Or, and please indulge us here, what if Beyoncé truly is an alien superstar?
Beyoncé isn’t an alien, but she is too classy for this world and she will forever be that girl. So much so that those beyond our planet might actually stop by to witness her greatness.