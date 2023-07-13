Troye Sivan Feels the ‘Rush’ in Sexy New Music Video

In The Idol, Troye Sivan’s character Xander asks “When was the last truly f*cking nasty, nasty bad pop girl?” With the release of his new single “Rush”, we think it might be Sivan himself.

On Thursday, Sivan unleashed his sexy summer bop “Rush” and gave queer people another reason to flock to the dance floor. “Rush” is filled with an energy and expression that’s unapologetically queer. The popper’s inspired dance bop’s music video is as high octane and frenetic as the song itself, becoming a celebration of youth, queerness, and sex.

“‘Rush’ is the feeling of kissing a sweaty stranger on a dancefloor, a two-hour date that turned into a weekend, a crush, a winter, a summer,” said Sivan in a statement. “Party after party, after party after after party. All of my experiences from a chapter where I feel confident, free and liberated. Independent, yet somehow the most connected to the music and community around me.”

Liberated Sivan is in full effect in his first solo release since his power bottom ballad “Angel Baby”. Sivan’s music video starts off with a shot of a naked bum that has enjoyed a few slaps too many (if that’s even a thing) and proceeds to focus on chaps wearing, jockstrap sporting Sivan enjoying a party. Naked sweaty bodies of queer people grinding on the dancefloor to a pulsing beat, while Sivan’s sweet falsetto affirms how good the rush is that he feels (or sniffs, since it’s a popular poppers brand). From one party to the next, Sivan and his crew makeout with each other, glisten with sweat, and show a little (or a lot) of skin all until it’s time to make the walk of triumph home.

“Rush” is the kind of music video that just screams queer joy, and in this day and age, we can’t get enough of it and the song emits the same vibe. Sivan had been teasing the song with a string of cheeky posts on social media, giving us a taste of the chorus until we couldn’t wait for the song’s official release any longer. Expect to hear this song at every gay bar and queer function this summer. This queer communal joy is what Sivan intended to convey, something he alluded to in an interview with GQ.

“To just be with people,” said Sivan for GQ, “and to feel so connected, to be moving as one being and to feel hot and sweaty and sexy and hopeful.”

And after ending his relationship with long-term boyfriend Jacob Bixenman, Sivan is learning to value other forms of intimacy. Let’s just say, he’s leaning into this new hedonistic phase of his life

“I had come from such a serious relationship and didn’t place much value on other forms of intimacy,” said Sivan for GQ. “Then, over time, I started to realise that I just love people, and I love community, and sex.”

“Rush” serves as the first delectable treat off of Sivan’s upcoming third album Something to Give Each Other, his first album since the release of 2018’s Bloom. The 28-year-old shared the album cover art with the release of the music video for “Rush”, featuring a smiling Sivan resting his head in between a naked man’s legs. Can it get any gayer? We’ll find out when the album, which features writing and production contributions from Oscar Görres (Taylor Swift, Sam Smith), Ian Kirkpatrick (Dua Lipa, Britney Spears), Leland (Selena Gomez, Ava Max), and Styalz Fuego (Khalid, Imagine Dragons), comes out on October 13.