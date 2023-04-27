‘Black Mirror’ Returns With a New Teaser and More Dystopian Chaos

Dystopian TV

Even though the past few years have seemed like the latest season of Black Mirror, the newest season of Netflix’s dark, satirical anthology is back with a new teaser. 

The Emmy Award-winning series returns, after a three year hiatus, to the streaming giant for a sixth season. Created by Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror takes speculative fiction and flips it on its head by exploring near-future dystopias usually paired with a dark ending and lessons learned. 

The logline for this season tells viewers to “expect the unexpected.” Black Mirror fans know that this basically applies to the entire series. The official teaser is a montage of different moments from season six that highlight a higher production value, more violence, and plenty of chaos.

The teaser ends with a person on a couch asking their TV, “What the f*ck is this? How the f*ck is this?”

Anyone who’s seen Black Mirror has probably asked that question, but Brooker wants to keep viewers guessing about what’s next. Brooker expanded on this in an interview with Netflix fan site Tudum

“I’ve always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people (and myself) or else what’s the point?” said Brooker. “It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself.”

Brooker also mentioned how, this time around, season six breaks the formula found in previous seasons of Black Mirror

“Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what a Black Mirror episode even is.”

Black Mirror has featured several high-profile guests in its run, and some queer ones as well. Past guest actors include Black Panther’s Daniel Kaluuya, Michaela Coel, and Letitia Wright, pop superstar Miley Cyrus, and Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker. The new cast includes Salma Hayek Pinault (Eternals), Myha’la Herrold (Bodies Bodies Bodies), Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek), Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), Rory Culkin (Swarm), and more. 

RELATED

New Photos of Ncuti Gatwa in ‘Doctor Who’ Show Off His Best Assets

Since it premiered in 2011, Black Mirror has been met with acclaim and introspection on how our society functions. The series also made multiple best TV programs of 2010s, including NME, Esquire, and Entertainment Weekly. Additionally, there have been prominent queer-themed episodes, including sapphic relationship-focused “San Junipero” starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Mackenzie Davis and VR fighting game turned sexual avatar-centered “Striking Vipers” starring Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, and Ludi Lin. Not to mention, Cyrus’ episode, “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too” gave birth to the Ashley O pop hit “On a Roll”.

With this season’s logline deeming it “the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet”, Black Mirror is returning to leave viewers speechless once again. 

Black Mirror returns to Netflix in June. 

