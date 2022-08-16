Frank Ocean Released an X-Rated Accessory and Twitter Had the Best Reaction

The newest jewels from Frank Ocean’s luxury brand Homer have arrived, and one very provocative item has stolen the show. The recent drop includes digital-dog-shaped pendants, diamond bracelets designed to look like a chain of bones, hand-stitched silk scarves with colorful puppy-themed patterns, and a white gold dog bone collar drenched in the brand’s signature lab-created diamonds. But for obvious reasons, the c*ck ring is the item people can’t stop talking about.

The “H-Bone Ring” is available in sizes 6 through 12, in various materials and colors. The most extravagant version is handmade 18-karat yellow gold, set with princess-cut diamonds and layers that highlight its dog bone (or H-shaped) motif. Despite the high price, it’s already sold out on the Homer website.

Babe wake up, the Frank Ocean cock ring just dropped — rchrd (@rchrdag) August 6, 2022

The brand’s Instagram account announced the c*ck ring with a blurred-out dick pic onto which the gold XXXL-size ring was superimposed. Fans have since bonded over the shocking experience of opening the app to scroll and being hit with the image.

Me opening Instagram and seeing Frank Ocean’s $25,000 XXXL cock ring pic.twitter.com/a6SbdTqHk4 — Gay Memes ItsLitGayShit (@itslitgayshitt) August 8, 2022

But once the shock wore off, most people can’t help but be enthusiastic about it. It certainly is a statement piece!

normalize gifting the homies the new frank ocean homer cock ring — dripothée chalamet💅 (@ssteamtank) August 6, 2022

“are you wearing the -“ “the $25,000 Frank Ocean 18K Yellow Gold, Homer cock ring? Yeah, I am” https://t.co/4PvVp9jZBU — cougz ❤️‍🔥 (@YaBoyCougz) August 10, 2022

“they dont know im wearing the Frank Ocean cock ring” pic.twitter.com/2kFCYadJpa — 𝘽𝘼𝙐𝙎 (@BausHasFallen) August 10, 2022

Though the price varies depending on the edition one chooses, when the people saw that it could cost as much as $25k, they had opinions!

if im buying a $31,550 frank ocean cock ring frank ocean better have worn it HIMSELF https://t.co/XGmokiMzfO — Gib (@oyajigib) August 8, 2022

But, if these tweets and the sold-out notice on the website is any proof, there are people willing to drop dollars for a dick that sparkles.

tryna buy someone’s son a homer by frank ocean cock ring — chelsea ♱ (@blondedchelsea) August 6, 2022

if I had a man I would simply just buy him the $25k Homer cock ring — samurai (@jadeaworld) August 12, 2022

you’re in his dms, i am trying to find a way to afford the 25k homer cock ring to buy it for him 🥺 — Adobe Audition (@shawtee3000) August 7, 2022

The desire for this luxury item inspired some extremely creative plans to purchase. C*ck ring custody arrangement, anyone?

Who wants to go halves on the homer cock ring? I get it Mon-Wed, you get it Thurs-Sat — DX (@BrottegaVeneta) August 7, 2022

Me after embezzling my own company for the $25,000 Frank Ocean cock ring pic.twitter.com/ddLMyCZd4P — mitch (@limitedmitch) August 7, 2022

getting a $25,000 loan for a $25,000 Frank ocean cock ring — acab (@bodybymilk) August 11, 2022

hey (with the intention of asking for 25 000 euros so I can buy frank oceans solid gold, diamond encrusted cock ring) — Lukile (@_lukile_) August 12, 2022

Any mutual wanna go halfsies with me on the Frank Ocean Cock ring. We can split the time we have it on throughout the week — Cris (@CrissyCris21) August 10, 2022

Proposing with the Frank Ocean c*ck ring… it’s more likely than you think.

proposing to my gf with the frank ocean cock ring — kirb (@kirbstuds) August 7, 2022

getting on one knee to put the frank ocean cock ring on my lover — eldritch horror (@wallwurm) August 6, 2022

i get on one knee and open the tiny box and ur like omg it’s so gorgeous but wait this is way too big for my finger?? and I say this is Frank Ocean’s brand Homer, 18K yellow gold cock ring with 60 Lab Grown Princess Cut Diamonds and i put it on u and u cry then I start to cry and https://t.co/ei7shexH3R — 💭 (@helimawithane) August 10, 2022

she only want me for my frank ocean cock ring fr — bigboylover626 (@benjibaka) August 9, 2022

Sending thoughts and prayers to this person, who simply heard “Homer” and went with their first thought. Tbh, it’s a fair assumption, just a wild one.

i’m ngl for like a week i thought y’all were talking about a homer simpson cock ring — caleb (@GarfieldTwerk) August 7, 2022

DO NOT LOOK UP HOMER SIMPSON COCK RING — matryoshka36 (@GUAPBUNNY) August 7, 2022

In the replies to the above tweet, you’ll find an NSFW screenshot of the Google results, which include an illustration of the cartoon character wearing a donut as a c*ck ring —and a veiny dildo shaped in Homer’s likeness, where the packaged is labeled a “Dild’doh!”

Though perhaps the idea of a Homer Simpson cock ring is not much more surprising than Frank Ocean dropping a c*ck ring instead of an album…

frank ocean selling a cock ring instead of coming out with an album pic.twitter.com/d5EvgCWTVy — Cindy ツ︎ (@cindyg736) August 7, 2022

Only frank ocean can get away with dropping a cock ring collection before dropping a new album whatta guy — Aaron Barboza (@aarondiessement) August 7, 2022