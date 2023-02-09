‘Next in Fashion’ Looks for Cutting-Edge Talent in Season Two Trailer

Who’s going to be the next creative to shake up the fashion world? Netflix is hoping lightning strikes twice in their search for the latest up-and-coming fashion designer in season two of Next in Fashion.

The series follows hopeful designers as they compete against each other for $200,000 to build up their brands and share their designs with the world during the competition. And by the looks of the trailer, the competition will be fierce.

The series premiered in 2020 with fashion designer and Queer Eye co-host Tan France and writer, TV host, and model Alexa Chung hosting the show. France is back for another round of Next in Fashion and he has a new co-host along for the ride, supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Joining France and Hadid are recurring judges creative director and fashion stylist Jason Bolden and Vogue global fashion editor-at-large Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. Whereas guest judges include Hailey Bieber, Emma Chamberlain, Helena Christensen, Bella Hadid (sister to Gigi), Isabel Marant, Ashley Park, Olivier Rousteing, Candice Swanepoel, and famed fashion designer Donatella Versace.

In the show’s debut season, fashion designer Minju Kim won. Now, over 10 episodes, audiences will be treated to a new collection of fashion designers (including INTO interviewee Desyree Nicole) vying to follow in Kim’s footsteps.

Next in Fashion. (L to R) Host Tan France, Guest Judge Hailey Beiber, Host Gigi Hadid, Guest Judge Gabriella Karefa-Johnson in episode 108 of Next in Fashion. Cr. Spencer Pazer/Netflix © 2023

Next in Fashion. (L to R) , Guest Judge Jason Bolden, Host Gigi Hadid, Guest Judge Donatella Versace, and Host Tan France in episode 201 of Next in Fashion. Cr. Netflix © 2023

Next in Fashion. Episode 104 of Next in Fashion. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Next in Fashion. (L to R) Host Tan France, Host Gigi Hadid, Courtney Smith, Qaysean Williams, Desyree Nicole, James Ford, Bao Tranchi, Usama Ishtay, Eliana Batsakis, Megan O’Cain, Danny Godoy, Amari Carter, Deontre Hancock, Nigel Xavier in episode 101 of Next in Fashion. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Season two of Next in Fashion premieres on Netflix on March 3, 2023.