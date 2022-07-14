Ok, I’ll Bite: Why is “Wet Bottoms” Trending on Twitter?

Everyone’s favorite non-gay person is back in the news! And for a very on-brand reason.

In case you didn’t know, singer and past One Direction frontman Harry Styles has a nail polish brand called “Pleasing.” The queer ally—who once helped a fan come out as bisexual during a live show and recently dressed as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz in a fashion spread—has been dipping his toes into other artistic realms of late, such as acting (in the upcoming feature My Policeman) and entrepreneurship. Enter “Pleasing,” whose “Hot Holiday” collection titles were just released. And boy, is Twitter happy about it.

Shade names from the Hot Holiday collection from @Pleasing include “Beach Ball” “Nonna’s Sorbet” “Harry’s Chair” and “Wet Bottoms” pic.twitter.com/PSY33F23Sb — HSD (@hsdaily) July 14, 2022

Not only to the polish bottles look like butt plugs, one shade–a gorgeous clear color that “looks like lube” according to some commenters–is called “Wet Bottoms.” Because why not?

i know we’re all saying it but i s2g h named the polish that looks like lube wet bottoms and the blue polish harry’s chair and i just think his sense of humor is really quite funny pic.twitter.com/5akDcLf20g — miss honey 🐝 (@spinning_again) July 14, 2022

A deep blue shade, meanwhile, is cutely named “Harry’s Chair.” Needless to say, the Internet is having the time of its life with this news.

harry’s chair and wet bottoms pic.twitter.com/ArcuWGMzYM — lots 🍇 (@alwaysfratrry) July 14, 2022

wet bottoms and nonnas sorbet pic.twitter.com/ewCLESD4r7 — ✰ (@salutationhrry) July 14, 2022

Who knew nail polish could make everyone so goddamn horny? Well…everyone. I guess everyone knew.

Give me a non-gay explanation for Harry’s Chair and Wet Bottoms🎤 — Tati ♡²⁸ (@whenyouknow28) July 14, 2022

Honestly, a non-gay explanation is going to be hard to come up with.

“Omg I love your nail color”

“Thank you its Pleasing’s wet bottoms” — ash ➰cinema protector (@venomrry) July 14, 2022

I give up, y’all. Happy Pleasing day to you, pleas(ing) and thank you!