The First “Hellraiser” Trailer is Here and Holy Pinhead

In 1987, gay British auteur Clive Barker introduced the world to the Cenobites, a cult of pain-loving hotties who live in another dimension and will absolutely ruin your life if you mess around with a certain puzzle box. Needless to say, it was an instant classic that absolutely fed the gays for years. The iconic frontman of the Cenobites, Pinhead, remains a classic choice of Halloween attire and, if you’re Gottmik, the perfect drag showstopper.
View this post on Instagram
It was such a stunning look that Gottmik even got called to audition to play the cult leader in a new reboot. But Mik isn’t the only trans icon who adores Pinhead, the genderqueer Cenobite who lives to see you die a horrible death. When news of a Hulu reboot of Hellraiser came about last year, a collective joyous scream was heard as we learned that “Sense8” actress Jamie Clayton was chosen to take Pinhead to the next level.
Today, we got a look at the series’ first trailer, and boy oh boy oh boy oh boy.
Naturally, the gays were excited, to put it mildly.
Our first poster #Hellraiser arrives this October @hulu pic.twitter.com/ora8MKpDC7
— Asad Ayaz (@asadayaz) September 20, 2022
This tweet is an icon, a legend and the moment. Exactly the energy I needed to feel. ⛓Josh⛓ #Hellraiser https://t.co/6b5zajRuRb
— Jamie Clayton (@MsJamieClayton) September 20, 2022
Now was the trailer darkly-lit and confusing? Of course.
me trying to see anything happening in the hellraiser trailer pic.twitter.com/Iu9jLI8BLz
— the morally corrupt juan barquin (@woahitsjuanito) September 20, 2022
Are we still psyched to see it? Absolutely.
jamie clayton as pinhead in #Hellraiser (2022). pic.twitter.com/4CAW5IS4RH
— kyler ✆ (@slshers) September 20, 2022
It’s all about Jamie.
STEP ON ME, PINHEAD https://t.co/31yDyOEcRk
— Drag Me to Hellison 👻🎃🦇 (@AllieGateau) September 20, 2022
Prepare your finger foods accordingly.
Making finger food snacks for the Hellraiser release party. Call those Ceno-bites.
— Emma Ambrose (@Emma_A_Online) September 20, 2022