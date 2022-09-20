The First “Hellraiser” Trailer is Here and Holy Pinhead

In 1987, gay British auteur Clive Barker introduced the world to the Cenobites, a cult of pain-loving hotties who live in another dimension and will absolutely ruin your life if you mess around with a certain puzzle box. Needless to say, it was an instant classic that absolutely fed the gays for years. The iconic frontman of the Cenobites, Pinhead, remains a classic choice of Halloween attire and, if you’re Gottmik, the perfect drag showstopper.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gottmik (@gottmik)

It was such a stunning look that Gottmik even got called to audition to play the cult leader in a new reboot. But Mik isn’t the only trans icon who adores Pinhead, the genderqueer Cenobite who lives to see you die a horrible death. When news of a Hulu reboot of Hellraiser came about last year, a collective joyous scream was heard as we learned that “Sense8” actress Jamie Clayton was chosen to take Pinhead to the next level.

Today, we got a look at the series’ first trailer, and boy oh boy oh boy oh boy.

Naturally, the gays were excited, to put it mildly.

This tweet is an icon, a legend and the moment. Exactly the energy I needed to feel. ⛓Josh⛓ #Hellraiser https://t.co/6b5zajRuRb — Jamie Clayton (@MsJamieClayton) September 20, 2022

Now was the trailer darkly-lit and confusing? Of course.

me trying to see anything happening in the hellraiser trailer pic.twitter.com/Iu9jLI8BLz — the morally corrupt juan barquin (@woahitsjuanito) September 20, 2022

Are we still psyched to see it? Absolutely.

It’s all about Jamie.

STEP ON ME, PINHEAD https://t.co/31yDyOEcRk — Drag Me to Hellison 👻🎃🦇 (@AllieGateau) September 20, 2022

Prepare your finger foods accordingly.

Making finger food snacks for the Hellraiser release party. Call those Ceno-bites. — Emma Ambrose (@Emma_A_Online) September 20, 2022