Ryan Gosling Says He’s Bringing His Big “Ken-Ergy” to Barbie

Ryan Gosling has BKE: Big Ken Energy.

“I have that Ken-ergy that you can feel, obviously,” the actor said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. That Ken-ergy has been on full display in every sneak peek we’ve gotten of Gosling’s role as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated Barbie.

So far, we’ve seen Gosling in a denim vest, a full western getup, and a technicolor rollerskating fantasy — all opposite matching looks for Margot Robbie as Barbie herself. But when asked about the film’s wardrobe, Gosling teased, “That’s nothing.”

“I can’t wait for people to see the film,” he continued. “That’s all I can say, otherwise Mattel will come in and box me up.”

Getting to show off his plastic fantastic side is a long time coming for Gosling. These over-the-top costumes and the role they’re attached to have “been coming my whole life,” Gosling told Variety in a red carpet interview.

“Finally, finally. It’s happening,” Gosling said. “I think a lot of Kens will feel seen when they see this. Gotta do it for the Kens, nobody plays with the Kens!”

Ryan, babe, everyone plays with the Kens. That’s the whole point of a doll.

Though we’ve been spoiled with lots of on-set content for Barbie, there’s still plenty fans are waiting to see, including glimpses of the movie’s other Kens, including Ncuti Gatwa and Simu Liu, and its other Barbies, like Issa Rae and Hari Nef. Who knows how many alternate dolls will be in the final cut? We’ll have to wait for the movie’s release on ​​July 21, 2023 to find out.