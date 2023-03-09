‘Scream 6’ Is the Biggest, Boldest, and Best Addition to Its Slasher Franchise

Well, fans of the Scream franchise can rejoice. Scream 6 carves its way to the top of the franchise list as the latest and greatest Scream film. Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, and Courteney Cox return to the franchise along with Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving to make a frighteningly good time. Horror and humor blend perfectly together in the franchise’s latest installment. With brutal fight scenes, stellar performances by Ortega, Brown, and Barrera, and the same meta examination we’ve grown to love from the franchise, this Scream is the best one yet.

Scream 6 follows sisters Tara and Sam Carpenter (Ortega and Barrera) and their friends, the twins Mindy and Chad (Brown and Gooding), as they leave Woodsboro behind for Blackmore University and the bright lights of New York City. While everyone has seemingly moved on from surviving a massacre in high school, anyone familiar with the Scream franchise knows that trouble is just around the corner. With a new killer donning a more menacing and weathered Ghostface mask, these four, as well as Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) and Kirby Reed (Hayden Panetierre), are brought back to face Ghostface once again.

Like any good Scream movie, the meta nature and review of popular horror films (as well as a few easter eggs from them) are placed at the forefront of this movie. What’s lovely is having two conduits for this, Kirby and Mindy. Speaking of Mindy, give her a bouquet of flowers now because she’s carrying this film’s comedy and meta nature on her back. Additionally, with her and Nekoda’s Anika, we get more queer representation seamlessly blended into the film.

L-r, Mason Gooding (“Chad Meeks-Martin”), Jenna Ortega (“Tara Carpenter”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“Mindy Meeks-Martin”), Devyn Nekoda (“Anika Kayoko”) and Melissa Barrera (“Sam Carpenter”) star in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group’s “Scream VI.”

Aside from Mindy’s scene-stealing moments, nostalgia plays a significant role in this film. Of course, we wouldn’t expect anything less being that Scream 6 brings back franchise alumnae Gale and Kirby. But this film takes audiences down memory lane not just through analyzing popular horror films, which this franchise is known to do, but also through examining the legacy of the franchise through the eyes of its survivors.

This examination brings you to one realization, that no one is safe within this film. With past survivors, like Jamie Kennedy’s Randy Meeks, falling victim to Ghostface’s onslaught, we’ve come to learn that anyone is fair game. With these fight scenes being more brutal than ever before, Ghostface diversifying his weaponry (his ability to use a shotgun is terrifying), and twist after twist, you’re consistently kept on your toes.

Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) stars in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group’s “Scream VI.”

The Scream franchise is known for not taking itself too seriously, and that same levity is brought into this film. The Scream franchise likes to poke fun at horror movies, and Scream 6 is not excluded from this roast. But it’s done in a way that shows that the cast and the audience are all in on the joke, as the film blends a bit of romance, horror, and comedy into one movie. But honestly, as outlandish as some of the parts of the movie can be, it really works well together.

Scream 6 feels like it’s on a grander scale than its predecessors. We left Woodsboro behind for the “Big Apple” and suddenly everything is made bigger, bolder, and better. From the kills, to the acting, to the location, everything feels grander than its predecessors and a great way to freshen up the franchise. And when it comes to bettering the franchise, the acting abilities of the trinity of Barrera, Ortega, and Brown are certainly a highpoint of this film. But that’s the thing with this franchise, the women steer this ship and they do it very well.

Jenna Ortega (“Tara Carpenter”), left, and Melissa Barrera (“Sam Carpenter” star in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group’s “Scream VI.”

In the spirit of praise, we have to give flowers to Barrera and Ortega for their sibling chemistry, which is much stronger than the previous film. Of course you can expect that, as they were estranged siblings who bond over shared trauma in the last Scream film. But in Scream 6, it’s hard not to take your eyes off of these leading ladies and the stellar chemistry that they have. Truly a moment for Latinas leading in horror.

Long story short, Scream 6 is a must-see and a fabulous addition to 2023’s film roster. Between the kills, thrills, and chills, Scream 6 is a great way to usher in spring. While you clear out your closet, Ghostfaces strives to clear out the remaining Woodsboro survivors.

L-r, Dermot Mulroney (“Detective Bailey “), Jenna Ortega (“Tara Carpenter”), Jack Champion (“Ethan Landry“), Hayden Panettiere (“Kirby Reed”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“Mindy Meeks-Martin”), Melissa Barrera (“Sam Carpenter”) and Mason Gooding (“Chad Meeks-Martin”) star in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group’s “Scream VI.”

Scream 6 is in theaters now.