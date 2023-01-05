Twitter Braces Itself for Fresh Hell as “New COVID” Trends

We’re five days into the new year and we’re looking down the barrel of yet another COVID variant. Is it any surprise? Not if you’ve been paying even the slightest amount of attention.

Despite everyone doing their darndest to pretend that COVID is a thing of the past, reality continues be…you know, real. And despite variant XBB.1.5 having a name like an Elon Musk lovechild, that sh*t is here and ready to mess things up in a big way. The new strain is so potent, it’s even been christened “the Kraken” variant by Canadian scientists.

Much as everyone would prefer for the Kraken not to be unleashed, XBB.1.5 is already here and she’s taking names.

It’s almost as if our tried-and-true tactic of just ignoring the new variants and hoping they disappear isn’t working? How could this have happened. I’m shocked, SHOCKED to find that gambling is going on in here!

We’re in for a rough start to the new year.

The good news is that if you haven’t been in total denial, all you have to do is keep on doing exactly what you’re doing. Wear masks indoors and in crowded outdoor areas, get tested regularly, and make sure you get new boosters as soon as they’re offered. If you’re like me, you’ll also be fortifying your immune system with a steady diet of memes. Something has to keep us laughing lest we break down crying in public (again!)

