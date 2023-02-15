Club Q to Reopen By Fall

Club Q has announced plans to reopen this fall—nearly a year after the deadly mass shooting in November 2022. According to the owners, the club is committed to becoming “a model” for queer community spaces in the aftermath of the attack.

On February 13, Club Q announced a timeline for the rebuilding project on Instagram. Initial designs will be revealed in 4-6 weeks, interior gutting of the original building will be completed in April, and a full reopening is planned for fall 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Club Q (@clubqcoloradosprings)



According to the announcement, Club Q is partnering with women-owned architecture firm HB&A to construct both a tribute to the victims and “enhanced security measures.” Additionally, two of the victims will be brought on as staff to participate in the rebuilding process.

The proposed security measures will be overseen by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, and they include “new screening technology and a hardened space.” In their efforts to improve safety, Club Q hopes they can “become a model for countless queer spaces across the country.”

Owner Matthew Haynes issued a statement on the project, looking back on the historical importance of safe spaces. “It was 20 years ago that I fought through a very different time in our country to ensure our community would have a safe space to gather and commune,” he said.

“It has been two decades now that we have kept the doors open as a place where everyone, regardless of gender identity or who they love, had somewhere to belong. To everyone who has asked me to reopen the club, I assure you we are working very hard to bring our home back.”

Finally, the announcement addressed plans to distribute long-awaited fundraising. In addition to the Colorado Healing Fund and the Compassion Fund (which are intended for victims and the families of victims), Haynes set up a GoFundMe page to assist with the loss of income incurred by staff and to fund the rebuilding project.

In solidarity with the employees and contractors of #ClubQ we are calling on the ownership to release the money raised for them. 3 months have passed. They have not seen a dime from the official Club Q fundraiser. pic.twitter.com/aFgvG0ITau — Bread&RosesLaw (@breadroseslaw) February 12, 2023

On February 12, former contractors and employees of Club Q released a statement through nonprofit law firm Bread & Roses saying they had received no money after three months of fundraising in their name. They called on Haynes to immediately release 75% of funds.

The plan now outlined by Haynes will distribute funds based on each employee’s average net monthly salary, including a lump sum payout for the past three months. The first disbursement will take place on Friday, February 17.