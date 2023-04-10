People are Noticing Something Even Weirder About Caitlyn Jenner’s Tweets

We all know that Caitlyn Jenner—sometimes known as “trans Judas”—has been out of pocket for quite some time now. Whether she’s blaming trans people for our own persecution or simping for a literal monster, she just knows exactly the right thing to say to stay in the spotlight.

But there’s something else a little worrying going on, and it’s not the content of Jenner’s latest transphobic tweets. It’s where they’re coming from.

Recently, a Twitter used noticed something a little peculiar about Jenner’s tweets.

Now we all know that since being forced to follow through on his Twitter purchase, Elon Musk seems hell bent on breaking the site, or otherwise making it unusable, little knowing that most of us will probably be on that hellsite until we draw our dying breath because what the hell else do we have to do? In addition to the random early 2010s “doge” meme taking the place of the Twitter bird, we now get to see exactly where the tweets are coming from. And surprise surprise, they’re coming from inside the house.

From inside the SUV, rather.

So what’s funnier—the fact that Caitlyn Jenner is creating voice-to-text tweets while driving, or the fact that Twitter is seemingly making this fact transparent?

Texting while driving knowing you killed somebody on the road is crazy. https://t.co/thvLJDkvC5 — Moe🦎 (@YaMutha101) April 10, 2023

Lest we forget, Jenner was involved in—though not charged for—a 2015 car accident that resulted in a four car pile-up and the death of actress Kim Howe. And Jenner was driving—you guessed it—an SUV.

So, uh. You know. It’s awkward. To say the least.

bro she gon kill someone again 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/NXSlZLofok — ᜃ C (@bolshebisdak) April 10, 2023

She’s gonna hit another person watch out https://t.co/HAtv0XjEIM — 🏳️‍⚧️ Bridget 🏳️‍⚧️ (@FeralBunnyWoman) April 10, 2023

Mr president get into the bunker ms jenner is driving again https://t.co/wt4Gi7QLSD — benny • absurd era (@MEDIEVALBLADE) April 10, 2023

A woman died because Caitlyn Jenner rear ended a car that had slowed down due to a stopped vehicle further ahead. She was not charged with any crime. https://t.co/DRIEfOs7dq — ebike gang ringleader (@lasagnadeathray) April 10, 2023

Stay safe, friends. And maybe, just for today, in the greater Los Angeles area, stay off the road.