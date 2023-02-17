Good morning. Here’s everything horrible that happened to trans people this week.

After yet another poorly researched, extremely conservative New York Times expose on trans youth, hundreds of trans journalists, contributors, and allies signed an open letter demanding that the paper start reporting on trans issues with responsibility.

Friends, the NYT was been useless or harmful for over a decade. Let it rot. It will not save us. pic.twitter.com/f9f1VlICTz — B.L. Panther (@panther_BL) February 16, 2023

The next day, the Times posted a Pamela Paul opinion piece defending JK Rowling.

The New York Times seriously published a prominent opinion piece “In Defense Of JK Rowling” a day after they were called out by every LGBTQ org, leaders, and activists for their anti-trans coverage. Sickening. Drop the NYT if you care about trans people. This is purposeful. pic.twitter.com/lHC6nZybPr — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) February 16, 2023

Pamela Paul compared trans people pushing back against the notion of ‘biological women’ (which isn’t a thing) to… THE BIG LIE AND QANON!!!! pic.twitter.com/Gz5rX0txYE — joseph osmundson (all pronouns) (@reluctantlyjoe) February 16, 2023

Rowling is also the subject of a new podcast by the granddaughter of the founder of Westboro Baptist Church. “The Witch Trials of JK Rowling” purports to tell “both sides” of the story. But for trans people, there’s only one side: we’re human beings, and we’re under attack.

I was wondering who the “trans side” of the Witch Hunt podcast was going to be, and here’s a very illuminating look at the other side of it https://t.co/mWGxiYFWZ8 — Niko Stratis (@nikostratis) February 16, 2023

if you’re going to be a heinous transphobic bitch you could at least write well… — hannah k (@localexwife) February 16, 2023

TERFs gonna TERF pic.twitter.com/i9zNtre1A1 — Lux “Ask Me About Self-Managed Abortion” Alptraum (@LuxAlptraum) February 16, 2023