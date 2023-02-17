No Good, Very Bad Times

Here’s Everything Horrible That Happened to Trans People This Week

By

Good morning. Here’s everything horrible that happened to trans people this week.

  • After yet another poorly researched, extremely conservative New York Times expose on trans youth, hundreds of trans journalists, contributors, and allies signed an open letter demanding that the paper start reporting on trans issues with responsibility.

  • The next day, the Times posted a Pamela Paul opinion piece defending JK Rowling.

Rowling is also the subject of a new podcast by the granddaughter of the founder of Westboro Baptist Church. “The Witch Trials of JK Rowling” purports to tell “both sides” of the story. But for trans people, there’s only one side: we’re human beings, and we’re under attack.

