Tired of TERFs

The Celebrity TERF List Keeps Growing, With Singer Macy Gray as the Latest Addition

By

This long list of celebrity TERFs keeps growing, this time with Macy Gray joining it. The “I Try” singer whose voice was stuck in your head in the new millennium, recently went on Piers Morgan’s show Piers Morgan Uncensored and fixed her lips to say “Just because you change your body parts doesn’t make you a woman, sorry”, among other transphobic comments.

*cue deep sigh from being tired of blatant celebrity transphobia

This comes fresh off the heels of Bette Midler posting a tweet denouncing inclusive language around abortion rights. You can imagine how well that went online, but without any rest, we’re subjected to Gray’s “TERF-ness”.

Gray was originally on the show to talk about her op-ed from last year on changing the U.S. flag, as wll as promote her music, Why she was asked to discuss the state of gender identity in politics in the U.S. is still unknown, because why? But while she “supported” trans rights, Gray agreed with Morgan on trans women being banned from competing in sports against cis women, made reductive comments on transitioning and pronouns, and just gave her two cents on a topic that definitely wasn’t needed.

Interesting enough, Gray received support from the grand TERF herself, J.K. Rowling

But others felt that Gray’s transphobia shouldn’t go unchecked. 

Another TERF bites the dust. 

Tags: LGBTQ, Macy Gray, Piers Morgan, Pronouns, TERF, Trans Rights, Transgender
