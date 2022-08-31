Cher Had A Few Words on Being Compared to Dua Lipa

So this is living legend and entertainment icon Cher.

And this is pop star and current industry darling Dua Lipa.

Both women have and continue to bless the world with their music, style, and influence. Well these two talents were compared in a now deleted, but nothing ever goes away. So naturally the Twitter account @PopBase took a picture of a tweet from the account @levdua stating “Dua Lipa, the Cher of our generation”, which was retweeted by account @IAMXtiaw who said “so much truth in one tweet @cher/@DUALIPA”.

Cher responds to tweet calling Dua Lipa ‘the Cher of our generation.’ “How many yrs are in a generation 🤔” pic.twitter.com/nkB0IyKtRJ — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 31, 2022

Well, Cher saw the tweet and she had a few words.

How many yrs are in a generation 🤔 — Cher (@cher) August 30, 2022

We have to say, these two are their own separate superstars. Incomparable, even if you tried (and they tried). They’re both talented, award-winning, “queerly beloved” performers. One just happens to be an icon and the other a pop star.

With a decades-long career filled with hit singles, millions of records sold, multiple awards (she’s one award away from being an EGOT), critically-acclaimed movies, sold out residencies, and an influence that has existed since the ‘60s, it’s hard (if not impossible) to compare these two.

Dua has been slaying in her pop lane, but that lane doesn’t swerve into Cher’s yet. Dua hasn’t said anything, but everyone else online had something to say.

first Harry Styles was Michael Jackson and now this legends are legends for a reason, stop comparing because they'll never reach it https://t.co/2iEehsFOUZ — SOUND (@itsavibe) August 31, 2022

Don’t y’all ever play in Cher’s face like that ever againnnn https://t.co/yifoRfSaVS — Eartha Snit (@Thomas_C_Mia) August 31, 2022

Cher said, “I’m one of one. Im number one. I’m the only one”. Don’t you ever get it twisted https://t.co/65fLK7BcnU — Mo 🇵🇸 (Taylor’s Version) (@exilehive) August 31, 2022

mother is the blueprint for all these new pop girlies but she’s the original that can’t be replicated https://t.co/bxYka5Cube pic.twitter.com/vTrdym8skJ — 🔝 (@wisaelle) August 31, 2022

the similarities starting and stopping with very long straight dark hair 😭 https://t.co/86L5ZQlWGT — Dame (@DameHunny) August 31, 2022

The audacity to compare anyone to the Armenian disco queen herself Cher https://t.co/oN2naTyH85 pic.twitter.com/GhSYTRvPEY — Lolly (@lollylovesvk) August 31, 2022

I don’t get why people insist on making these new artist “the new so and so” like stop omg they’ll never be that! Y’all set them up https://t.co/tVdhnuqUgZ — like she created the fucking rainbow🌈 (@Rocioceja_) August 31, 2022

Ok! Cher said bitch I'm still in this generation!! https://t.co/MCTerjaxGm — Sheep Dont Run With Lion 🦁 (@Hop1980J) August 31, 2022

So while Dua is out here topping the charts, let’s not forget that Cher has and always will be that girl and in a league of her own.