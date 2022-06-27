EXCLUSIVE: Watch a Twink Get His Just Deserts in Ariana and the Rose’s “F*ckboy”

F*boys…we’ve had our fair share of tangles with that undesirable but inevitable group of men while taking a dip in the shallow end of the dating pool.

Well, here’s some good news for people who love revenge: singer-songwriter and TikTok star Ariana and the Rose gave INTO an exclusive premiere of her new single “F*ckboy,” and f*ckBOY is it satisfying to watch.

If you’ve ever had your heart broken by someone you know isn’t worthy, this song—and its hilariously campy video—will certainly resonate.

“This is one of my favorite videos I’ve ever made!” Ariana told INTO. “We really decided to go bold and shoot it as a one-take video. Scarlet Moreno (the director) and I wanted the video to have the energy of a live performance, with reveals and twists and turns. The concept has a bit of a wink to it where the audience gets to be in on it with me.”

Ariana and the Rose’s debut album Lonely Hearts Club releases on July 29th.