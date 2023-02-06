Our Favorite Moments From the 2023 Grammy Awards

The 2023 Grammy Awards were on Sunday and there were plenty of highs…as well as some lows. The Grammys are supposed to represent the highest achievements within the music industry, giving new and veteran artists their flowers for creating impactful art. The show also acts as a cable TV concert, where the likes of Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Kacey Musgraves, and more perform on the Grammys stage for millions to see from the comfort of their homes.
And we saw plenty to love on Sunday night, as comedian Trevor Noah hosted the awards ceremony. So, let’s check out some moments from our queer and “queerly beloved” favs from the 2023 Grammys.
Fashionistas were here and queer
When it comes to the Grammys, the red carpet and ceremony fashion looks generate plenty of “ooh ah ah sensations” (thanks Mo Heart). From Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ blood red entourage featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Gottmik and Violet Chachki to Cardi B’s red carpet and on-stage looks, there was plenty of gagworthy looks.
Bad Bunny did what needed to be done as the opening act
Representing Puerto Rico all day every day, Bad Bunny set the stage on fire with electric performances of “El Apagón” and “Después de la Playa,”before winning the Grammy for Best Música Urbana Album.
Brandi Carlile’s family affair
The singer-songwriter was introduced by her wife, Catherine Shepherd, and kids, Elijah and Evangeline, before rocking out to a stirring rendition of her two-time Grammy award winning song “Broken Horses”.
Sam Smith and Kim Petras make “queerstory”
After a devilish performance of their worldwide smash “Unholy”, the duo made history as the first nonbinary and transgender performers to win Grammy gold in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.
Lizzo’s mic was on last night
Lizzo reminded us that it’s about damn time that we feel special in a beautiful performance of both “About Damn Time” and “Special”. But the night was even more special for the chart-topper as she became the first Black woman to win Record of the Year since Whitney Houston did in 1994. Oh, and her thank you speech included Adele and Beyoncé shoutouts.
Speaking of Beyoncé…
Queen Bey was leading the Grammy pack last night with 9 nominations, ultimately winning 4 of those. And when she won her fourth Grammy, she made history as the artist with the most Grammy wins. In her thank you speech she thanked her late gay uncle, Johnny, and the LGBTQ+ community. Nothing short of iconic.
Remembering those we’ve lost
The Grammys always have an “in memoriam” segment that honors members of the music industry that have passed away. The stage featured performances in country by Kacey Musgraves, in pop/rock by Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Rait, and Fleetwood Mac’s Mic Fleetwood, and in hip hop with Migos member Quavo. While the back screen flashed images of those now gone, the five performers paid tribute to those near and dear to them. For Musgraves, it was her friend and previous touring partner country singer Loretta Lynn, for Quavo, it was his Migos bandmate and nephew Takeoff, and for Crow, Rait, and Fleetwood, it was Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie.
Steve Lacy rocks out
From his in the music collective The Internet to going solo, Steve Lacy has always produced some of music’s most eclectic R&B. And after winning his first Grammy last night, he rocked out to his earworm “Bad Habit”.
Harry Styles wins big
In a major surprise to Styles, and many others, the British pop singer won Album of the Year after winning two Grammys that night and performing his hit single “As It Was”.
Hip hop’s 50 year legacy
The Grammys honored hip hop’s 50th anniversary with a collection of legends, including Missy Elliot and Queen Latifah, and newcomers Lil Uzi Vert and GloRilla, performing tributes to the past, present, and future of hip hop.
