Did Hayley Kiyoko Just Debut a New Relationship?

Lesbian Jesus is back with another single, and it’s all about summertime makeout sessions with gorgeous girls. Hayley Kiyoko’s smooth new groove “for the girls” is exactly what it claims to be: for all the girls looking to let loose for the summer. It’s the queer girls’ 2022 answer to hot girl summer.

“for the girls” is joining Kiyoko’s 2021 releases “found my friends” and “chance” from her upcoming album PANORAMA. In her debut album Expectations, Kiyoko gave us story-weaving songs about chasing relationships and navigating the world of flirting as a lesbian. It was just as flirty as it was heartfelt. If this new single is anything to go by, this new album will be just as fun, if a bit less angsty.

Storytelling is what Kiyoko does best, and she’s got a juicy bit of gossip twisted into the song and music video of “for the girls.” The music video plays off of the series The Bachelor with a “bachelorette” theme. When we open, Kiyoko is being wooed by a series of cuties. She’s showered with gifts and kisses in exchange for a rose. We all know the drama that this causes. But the real shocker comes at the end: After handing out roses and heartbreak, a car pulls up to the “bachelorette” house and none other than Bachelor alum Becca Tilley steps out of a car and into Kiyoko’s heart.

Tabloids have speculated for years that Tilley and Kiyoko have been in a relationship. And where there’s smoke, there’s fire. The storyline itself is a fun, parodic game. However, the best part of the video is that it’s part of Tilley and Kiyoko’s official relationship announcement. After years of rumors on our part and silence on theirs, the couple stated that they’ve been dating since 2018.

A post shared by hayley kiyoko (@hayleykiyoko)

In an Instagram post, Kiyoko states that “representation ignites hope.” To see a healthy, loving queer relationship step out into the public is all the hope we need.

Check out the adorable moment in the music video:

