Janet Jackson and Her Fans Will Be “Together Again” as Pop Icon Announces New Tour

Looks like we’ll be together again with pop icon Janet Jackson, as she announces a new tour and new music. Cue confetti cannons!

Monday morning (December 12), Jackson took to Instagram live to announce that she’s going back on tour. In front of a Christmas tree, Jackson shared some holiday cheer with the announcement of her “Together Again” tour.

“I’m going back on tour and yes, we will be together again. Very very soon and that’s actually the name of the tour, ‘Together Again’.”

2023 North American arena/amphitheater 33-date tour will start in Hollywood, Florida on April 14 and will end on June 21 in Seattle, Washington. Jackson hasn’t been on tour since 2019 when she was touring to support the 30th anniversary of her groundbreaking album Rhythm Nation 1814. And while the “All for You” singer was scheduled to go on tour during 2020, those plans shifted due to the pandemic.

Jackson was elated to announce her new tour, which will also feature the talents of Grammy Award winner Ludacris. Cue the nostalgia. The rapper will join Jackson on the Live Nation-produced tour as the opening act, blending multiple generations of musical excellence into one tour.

But Jackson was also ready to give more presents during this holiday season.

“Yes, there will be new music.”

So not only will there be a new tour, but new music as well. And with Jackson not having any collaborations with Ludacris, it can be assumed that a collaboration between the two is highly possible.

Earlier in October, Jackson celebrated the 25th anniversary of her chart-topping album The Velvet Rope with a reissuing of the album with additional bonus tracks. So we can expect some classics like “I Get Lonely”, “Go Deep”, and of course “Together Again” to be featured during the tour.

Doesn’t really matter if there were classics or new music on this tour, we can all agree this is a great way to start off the holiday season. Beyonce, Rihanna, and now Jackson are going on tour. The earth is healing.