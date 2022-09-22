Lil Nas X Releases “Star Walkin’”, the New Anthem for League of Legends’ World Championship

As promised, Lil Nas X officially released his new track “Star Walkin’” today. The chart-topping singer recently provided a snippet of the new song in a video of him with his incredibly lifelike wax figure from Madame Tussauds.

just met me from the past. the sexual tension was too much to bare. pic.twitter.com/i4PzDPx11a — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 20, 2022

The 80s synth influenced track has Lil Nas X switching back and forth between rapping and singing about reaching the stars and never giving up on his goals. “Star Walkin” is the anthem for League of Legends’ World Championship that’ll be held in Mexico City on September 29, 2022. The multiplayer online battle arena video game is known for collaborating with musical acts to promote their World Championship. Previous songs include “Warriors” by pop/rock band Imagine Dragons and “Ignite” by German DJ Zedd.

Of course the rollout for the song was nothing short of perfection coming from the King of the Internet himself. Earlier in the month, League of Legends announced that the “Industry Baby” singer was the new president of League of Legends with a cheeky social media campaign. This was all in an effort to promote the game’s World Championship and its new anthem created by Lil Nas X.

Introducing the NEW PRESIDENT of #LeagueOfLegends, Lil Nas Xecutive. #Worlds22 Anthem | STAR WALKIN' by @lilnasx | Sept 23 pic.twitter.com/GigRg0MM41 — LoLNasX says STAR WALKIN' OUT NOW (@LeagueOfLegends) September 15, 2022

We have to say, “Lil Nas Xecutive” has a ring to it.

Lil Nas X’s reign is not stopping anytime soon. Paired with his first world tour the “Long Live Montero Tour”, new music out, and a brand ambassadorship for Coach and YSL, looks like 2022 is also Lil Nas X’s year.

Listen to the full version of “Star Walkin’” below.