Rihanna Is Headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show and the World Is Rejoicing

Well, well, well, looks like we’ve made it through this Rihanna music drought, as she announces that she’ll be performing at next year’s Super Bowl 57 halftime show on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

RiRi has been expertly running several brands that you may have heard of, such as Fenty and Savage. While she’s been busy becoming this year’s youngest self-made billionaire through beauty and fashion, her dedicated fan base (the Rihanna Navy) has been patiently waiting for music from their queen.

2016’s Anti was Rihanna’s last album and a lot can happen within 6 years. A whole new generation of pop stars have sprung up all over the music industry, but a Rihanna-shaped hole is very present.

One thing I learned throughout Rihanna’s hiatus is that music needs her, she doesn’t need music. Hasn’t paid the industry any mind in nearly 7 years yet continues to stream higher than her peers. She’s actually gotten MORE popular. Her mark on music is made. Love that for her. — Manny (@FentySensei) September 25, 2022

In 2019, the NFL entered into a partnership with Jay-Z, Rihanna’s mentor, which also came with advisement on the Super Bowl’s musical act selection. Rihanna was offered the 2020 Super Bowl halftime spot, seemingly putting her back into the music industry limelight. However, she declined in order to show solidarity with former NFL player Colin Kaepernick’s protest against police brutality and racial inequality.

But the superstar has agreed to perform at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, which will be a collaborative effort between its new sponsor Apple Music and Roc Nation, Jay-Z’s record label – of which Rihanna is signed to. Jay-Z’s partnership with the NFL is responsible for last year’s Super Bowl halftime show. Featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent, it was the most viewed Super Bowl halftime show in the past five years.

And even though a confirmed Super Bowl halftime show doesn’t confirm new music from the “Bad Gal RiRi” herself, it’s a step closer to the musically-inclined Rihanna that we know and love.

rihanna didn't stop the music after all pic.twitter.com/qMHYtTWULd — pop culture moments (@notgwendalupe) September 25, 2022

The NFL’s head of music Seth Dudowsky released a statement in celebration of Rihanna’s upcoming halftime show, “We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl halftime Show stage”, Dudowsky stated. “Rihanna is a once in a generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance”.

Rihanna as a once in a generation artist? Facts and her Super Bowl halftime show announcement has thrown the internet into a frenzy.

