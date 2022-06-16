Ring the Alarm and Get in Formation! Beyoncé Is Coming

This is not a drill. This is not a test. Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter has officially revealed her new music project and the internet is in complete disarray over it. I’m the Internet.

Beyoncé

RENAISSANCE

July 29 pic.twitter.com/ZenmtPQM9W — TIDAL (@TIDAL) June 16, 2022

Beyoncé’s latest project will be titled Renaissance. Released on July 29, it’ll be the follow up to her critically acclaimed Lemonade. Renaissance will be a 16-song project available on Tidal and Apple Music. The title also has act I in it, either alluding to these 16 songs being a part of the first act and a multi-project release would be just what 2022 called for.

Queen Bey had originally stirred up the masses when she removed her profile picture across all of her social media accounts. Signaling the coming of a new era.

🚨Beyoncé has removed her profile pictures across all social media accounts. pic.twitter.com/jzjXYFWgI3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 10, 2022

But even before that, it seems that Beyoncé had already alluded to her new music and its title in an August 2021 interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible”.

beyoncé literally told us about renaissance in harper’s bazaar last august i’m— #RENAISSANCE ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/qXxgyVJVsh — taehyung’s lil ginger snap cookie ❥ (@NINlPEACH) June 16, 2022

Now, she’s done alluding to her new project and is currently promoting her Renaissance era with new, mysterious merch and physical CDs, without fully revealing the branding of her latest project. Anyone have a CD player I could borrow?

Beyoncé is a sick woman. How are you going to drop merch without letting us see what it looks like? She knows we are really gonna buy I up! 😭 This woman #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/vSc6js41C5 — Jacob Gardner (@ThatBoyyJacob1) June 16, 2022

Only Beyonce could sell merch sight unseen and expect people to buy it… Anywho I got Box #4. Which one did y'all get? #BEYONCEISCOMING #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/xGmKqgjdFf — Marqus 🦁🇬🇭🌈 (@marqEmarq) June 16, 2022

And it looks like she’s making her rounds on the editorial circuit too. Check out this British Vogue cover announcing her impending renaissance, while she serves “Houston couture”.

.@Beyonce is poised for her next evolution, one that promises vision, grace – and something a little bit extra… In the July 2022 issue of British Vogue, @Edward_Enninful meets a superstar, as Rafael Pavarotti captures the moment: https://t.co/pMpRP09hop pic.twitter.com/v523Q3Eb6x — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) June 16, 2022

It has been 6 years since Beyoncé released an album. Now, the idea of multiple acts, merch, and CDs within this new era is sending the internet into a frenzy.

beyoncé is coming bitches 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) June 16, 2022

*everybody bout to get in bed for the night Beyoncé: pic.twitter.com/QyD0GAhNF9 — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) June 16, 2022

I’m ready ! I woke up and brought the merch already not even knowing what it is. It has a CD so now, I got to get a CD player . Beyoncé take my paycheck!!! #RENAISSANCE #BEYONCEISCOMING https://t.co/Pq7rGKFr7B pic.twitter.com/rjY2DZyouo — The scheme that Todd setup (@shaqattack0) June 16, 2022

I love that Beyoncé remade the music industry with the unannounced digital drop and now she’s remaking it again by showing the girls what it means to do promo and have a legitimate roll out. An icon. A legend. She is the moment. — Evette Dionne (@freeblackgirl) June 16, 2022

BEYONCÉ IS COMING JULY 29TH THIS IS NOT A DRILL pic.twitter.com/weo5SdYQdI — “⃝iтѕ ριмριѕн“⃝ 🅖 (@g_gabbo23) June 16, 2022

I had not one call about Beyoncé so today I’m reevaluating my friendships… pic.twitter.com/ZfmX8ArPjy — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) June 16, 2022

Beyoncé telling the girls she’s giving dance tunes for the dance floor along with stun pics!!! FULL PANIC pic.twitter.com/XNRa08b1dM — Symone (@the_symonee) June 16, 2022

me, when Beyoncé takes us to the discotech on July 29th. #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/XLPE3PO6iH — dylan sanders (@rocketzpower) June 16, 2022

Beyoncé finna give us the 70s and 80’s again. It’s giving disco and house. I feel it. Donna, Chaka, Grace, Phyllis, all the girls. — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) June 16, 2022

Idk what’s going on, but I just bought whatever Beyoncé had up on her site. pic.twitter.com/d4v8XXXLPp — very unserious (@Steph_I_Will) June 16, 2022

Let me make sure my Beyoncé savings account is in order. I need to be ready for the blessings she is soon to bestow upon us. — roxane gay (@rgay) June 16, 2022

Get your coins together. Beyoncé is coming.