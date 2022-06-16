Queen Bey's Renaissance

Ring the Alarm and Get in Formation! Beyoncé Is Coming

By

This is not a drill. This is not a test. Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter has officially revealed her new music project and the internet is in complete disarray over it. I’m the Internet. 

Beyoncé’s latest project will be titled Renaissance. Released on July 29, it’ll be the follow up to her critically acclaimed Lemonade. Renaissance will be a 16-song project available on Tidal and Apple Music. The title also has act I in it, either alluding to these 16 songs being a part of the first act and a multi-project release would be just what 2022 called for. 

Queen Bey had originally stirred up the masses when she removed her profile picture across all of her social media accounts. Signaling the coming of a new era. 

But even before that, it seems that Beyoncé had already alluded to her new music and its title in an August 2021 interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible”.

Now, she’s done alluding to her new project and is currently promoting her Renaissance era with new, mysterious merch and physical CDs, without fully revealing the branding of her latest project. Anyone have a CD player I could borrow?

And it looks like she’s making her rounds on the editorial circuit too. Check out this British Vogue cover announcing her impending renaissance, while she serves “Houston couture”.

It has been 6 years since Beyoncé released an album. Now, the idea of multiple acts, merch, and CDs within this new era is sending the internet into a frenzy.

Get your coins together. Beyoncé is coming.

