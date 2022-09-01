This TikTok Will Absolutely Convince You That Taylor Swift is Bisexual

These days, if you’re famous and gay, it’s only a matter of time before TikTok’s finest detectives find you out.

Awhile ago, we posited that Taylor Swift—currently still in her flannel, cottagecore and yearning era—has a certain something that the gays feel, you know, seen by. Recently, a TikTok came to our attention that makes all too clear the thing we’ve known all too well for all too many years. That Taylor Swift—who enjoys many close, personal friendships with women—might have been getting romantic with at least a few of her besties. And let me tell you, the evidence is compelling.

In a TikTok by the user @pattypopculture, a very strong thesis comes together for Taylor Swift having at least two high-profile girlfriends: model Karlie Kloss and “Glee” actress Dianna Agron. It all started in 2013, when Kloss and Swift exchanged a series of “flirty tweet” and fans started raising their eyebrows. The two started doing Vogue shoots together and going on road trips (just like Taylor and Jake Gyllenthal) and more than a few songs seem to make reference to Karlie Kloss’s New York apartment as a site of romantic pain and a closeted romance.

And yes, sure, I will admit that Karlie Kloss having a garden gate isn’t the strongest evidence for “Cruel Summer” being about a secret tryst between the two…but we can dream, can’t we? Also, have we forgotten their infamous kiss? Perhaps the more compelling case concerns Taylor Swift and “Glee” actress Dianna Agron. Not only was Dianna spotted kissing Taylor’s cat in a photo, the lyrics to “Holy Ground” detail a note left on the door during the “very first day” of a new romance. Cut to Agron posting a photo of her whiteboard with a joke Taylor wrote on it. Jimmy Kimmel even joked about a romance between the two. Finally, Taylor’s hair in the famously pro-gay “You Need to Calm Down” video was the same color as, you guessed it, the bisexual flag.

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire, people, and where there’s manic panic, a homosexual can’t be far behind!