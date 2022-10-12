Queering Cocktails

Does Emma D’Arcy Saying “Negroni Sbagliato With Prosecco in It” Have You in a Chokehold Too?

By

Are you just as into Emma D’Arcy (they/them) as we are? Did your drink of choice change because of what they said, how they said it, or both? Either way, we’re all drinking Negroni sbagliatos now because of them.

In an HBO behind-the-scenes conversation with fellow House of the Dragon co-star Olivia Cooke, the two promoted the new series and their drink of choice. While Cooke’s is a gin martini with a twist, D’Arcy flirtatiously states that their drink of choice is “Negroni sbagliato, with Prosecco in it”.

@hbomax I’ll take one of each. #houseofthedragon ♬ a negroni sbagliato w prosecco l hbo max – hbomax


Yea, we’re crushing hard.

And because of them, so begins the reign of the Negroni sbagliato. But what actually is in this drink that’s taken social media by storm and has placed LGBTQ folks all over in a chokehold?

Well, to make the standard version of this Italian cocktail you just need equal parts gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth. As for the sbagliato version, which means “broken” or “mistaken” in Italian, just replace the gin with Prosecco. Also, when you order the drink that you’ll be lusting after for the rest of the year, just know you don’t have to say “with Prosecco in it”. The name alone signifies that it comes with it. 

But this drink is far from a mistake. With over 1.2 million likes and over 67,000 shares of the video, the increased interest in this drink is astounding, as is the allure of Emma D’Arcy. 

The origins of the drink date back to 1919 Florence from when a patron, Count Camillo Negroni, wanted a stiffer version of an Americano cocktail. While working as a *checks notes* rodeo clown, Negroni developed a liking for strong liquor. While you’ll find most Negronis on a bar or restaurant’s drink menu, you’ll most definitely see an increase in Negroni sbagliato orders (and homemade versions) as the drink’s popularity rises. 

And while you enjoy your own Negroni sbagliato, make sure to enjoy these tweets about it as well. 

Tags: Cocktail, Emma D'arcy, HBO, House of the Dragon, Negroni Sbagliato, TikTok
