The Super Bowl Pregame Lineup is the Stuff of Gay Dreams

Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph is performing at Super Bowl LVII, according to the pregame show lineup announcement. Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” with Justin Miles providing American Sign Language interpretation.

Before her role as the grumpy yet loveable veteran teacher Barbara Howard, Ralph starred on sitcoms It’s a Living and Moesha. An accomplished singer, she has acted in Broadway productions of Dreamgirls and Wicked. Recently, her work on Abbott Elementary scored her an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, the first Black actress to do so in 35 years.

“Someone wake me up from this dream! I’ll be singing Lift Every Voice and Sing at Super Bowl LVII – See you there,” Ralph gushed on Twitter.

Someone wake me up from this dream! I’ll be singing Lift Every Voice and Sing at Super Bowl LVII – See you there. @nfl @nflonfox @rocnation 📺: #SBLVII 2.12.23 on FOX pic.twitter.com/mo31Zz8HdC — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) January 24, 2023

Joining Ralph in the pregame show is celebrated R&B producer Babyface, singing “America the Beautiful” with Navajo Nation member Colin Denny performing sign language. Babyface has won 12 Grammys over his decades long career, producing chart-topping hits for the likes of Patti LaBelle, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Boyz II Men, Céline Dion, and many more.

Country singer Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem and CODA actor Troy Kotsur will perform sign language. A flyover will take place during the national anthem in honor of the 50th anniversary of the inclusion of female pilots in the US Navy.

Speaking of the Navy, the NFL announced last fall that Rihanna would be headlining the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. It’s been six years since the singer’s last live tour in promotion of 2016’s Anti. Although she was originally tapped to perform at the Super Bowl in 2020, she declined in order to support Colin Kaepernick’s protesting of police brutality. Now she’s finally making her big return to live music on one of the most-watched programs on national television.

Super Bowl LVII will take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona and will air on FOX on Sunday, February 12.