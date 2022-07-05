Ugh

Great, Bette Midler is Transphobic Now?

By

Ok, this is a tough one. All you Winifred Sanderson fans out there, maybe take a seat, because it’s gonna be a bumpy ride.

This weekend, Broadway legend Bette Midler pressed send on a tweet that seems confused at best, transphobic at worst.

Some context: Midler has been vocal in the past few months on the subject of bodily autonomy and gun control laws. She’s a dyed-in-the-wool liberal, which is what makes the following tweet so distressing (and confusing.)

Here’s where things get confusing: Midler seems to think that the gender-inclusive language used by queer and trans folks is actually a right-wing strategy to erase women. Which is it…not. As several trans and queer activists have already pointed out.

Even legendary queer writer (and excellent Tweeter) Roxane Gay chimed in to tell Midler she was missing the mark:

Trans icon Nicole Maines set the record straight, explaining that gender-inclusive language doesn’t actually “take away” anything from cis women. Meanwhile, TERFs entered the chat, proud to claim Midler as one of their own. But is she? The sad part is that this isn’t the first instance of transphobic commentary from Midler. A few years ago, the singer and actress came under fire for a transphobic tweet aimed at Caitlyn Jenner. Perhaps journalist Kris Vire put it best:

We don’t want to have to boycott this movie, Bette. Please make it right.

Tags: Abortion rights, Bette Midler, bodily autonomy, Macy Gray, menstruators, TERF, TERF language, transphobic
Read More
Taron Egerton Might Play (Another) Iconic Queer Role
Casting Couch
Taron Egerton Might Play (Another) Iconic Queer Role
BY Henry Giardina
Artist Nina Chanel Abney Breathes New Life Into Jordan Apparel With Latest Nike Collaboration
Fashion Forward
Artist Nina Chanel Abney Breathes New Life Into Jordan Apparel With Latest Nike Collaboration
BY Joshua S. Mackey
PREMIERE: Dida Pelled Embraces A New Persona In Her Video for “Love Of The Tiger”
Turn It Up
PREMIERE: Dida Pelled Embraces A New Persona In Her Video for “Love Of The Tiger”
BY Jude Cramer
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]