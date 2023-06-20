The Internet Agrees: Killer Orcas Should Probably Attack JK Rowling’s Yacht

If you’ve been awake and alive for the past few weeks, news of killer orcas ramming and sinking boats on the Iberian Peninsula has probably graced your feed, and you’ve probably thought to yourself, “wow, nature is healing.”

Well, you’re right: as with the murder hornet debacle of 2021, sometimes the nature world feels the need to partake in its own sh*tposting, often to the detriment of us humans having a fun, nice summer. And that’s all fine and great! We’re firmly on the side of the killer whales, even if some Atlantic writer finds it silly.

But you know what would really get us on their side? If they started attacking TERF author JK Rowling’s $19 million yacht.

Have you guys seen JK Rowling's $19.2M yacht? And by "you guys" I mean orcas. pic.twitter.com/PLwbu29w1t — Blame Tag 🏷️ (@BlameTag) June 19, 2023

Rowling—who, as a reminder, lives in a literal castle—has continued to pick her battles poorly this year. Rebranding herself as a defender of cis women’s rights (lol) she recently set up a trans-exclusionary therapy service and took Johns Hopkins University’s new set of LGBTQ+ care guidelines to task for…being gender-inclusive. She continues to paint herself as the victim, despite, again, living in a castle and owning a 20 million dollar yacht.

So yes, I think it’s time to bring in the orcas, don’t you?

Manifesting the orcas targeting this one https://t.co/5pMh4Iddkf — Enjolras (@revepourlavenir) June 20, 2023

Here’s how Orcas can show support to the trans community in this pride month: https://t.co/hXdGre1uu1 — rylan, you should try to get some sun. ☀️ (@gaviaoarmeiro) June 20, 2023

Someone in the comments said "surf and TERF" and I can't lie, I giggled. https://t.co/XnZ7PwiV7r — Punch Your Local Nazi/Transphobe/Racist/etc (@SunshineSkitten) June 20, 2023

Hold on…what’s that? We’re getting word that the yacht was previously owned by alleged abuser Johnny Depp? Oh yeah, that thing needs to go down, stat.

did you know this supposedly used to belong to Johnny Depp as well https://t.co/w6K929pKBT — jacob (@smithtennant04) June 20, 2023

imagine claiming to be a feminist and then buying J*hnny D*pp's boat so he can pay his divorce fees lmfao https://t.co/fSrOyNeKh0 — Grace (@_graceU) June 20, 2023

Honestly, an orca attack on this boat would make our day.

i am calling upon orcas to please do the funniest thing ever https://t.co/MHUw9qiqon — pots and pan (@hotniceandcool) June 20, 2023

2023, release date tentative, The Psycho Who Wrote Harry Potter and the Pod of Unusually Angry Whales https://t.co/UubOBtezZN — sentient butter roll (@inviolablevoice) June 20, 2023

Given her track record, I wouldn't put it past her to have an orca net and SeaWorld on speed dial https://t.co/ZlhCMtmrwq — Brittnay Matthews, Mercenary Cheerleader (@dorothyjanetork) June 20, 2023

Here’s hoping.