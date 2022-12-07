After the Afterparty

A Video of Kehlani and Letitia Wright Has Twitter Sleuths Working Overtime

If you’ve ever wondered to yourself, “I wonder what the perfect occasion for the eyeball emoji would be,” congratulations, because we’re about to supply you with the answer.

Last night, a video of Black Panther actress Letitia Wright grinding on nonbinary actor, musician, and all-around icon Kehlani at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever afterparty has more than a few eyebrows raised. Is this the Taylor Swift-Karlie Kloss hand-on-face kiss moment for a new generation? You be the judge.

Now before we launch into wild speculation, let’s take a moment to remember that friends do often grind up on each other in a totally non-sexual, 1000% non-gay way.

However, as one extremely astute user put it, hanging out with Kehlani in this day and age could be seen by some as a coming out in and of itself…

Does she…you know…hang out with Kehlani?

Whatever’s happening here, it’s iconic as f*ck.

And people are utterly losing their minds over it.

Tags: afterparty, Black Panther, Blue Water Road, coming out, Kehlani, lesbian, Letitia Wright, nonbinary, Queer Women
