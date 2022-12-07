A Video of Kehlani and Letitia Wright Has Twitter Sleuths Working Overtime

If you’ve ever wondered to yourself, “I wonder what the perfect occasion for the eyeball emoji would be,” congratulations, because we’re about to supply you with the answer.

Last night, a video of Black Panther actress Letitia Wright grinding on nonbinary actor, musician, and all-around icon Kehlani at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever afterparty has more than a few eyebrows raised. Is this the Taylor Swift-Karlie Kloss hand-on-face kiss moment for a new generation? You be the judge.

kehlani grinding on letitia wright from black panther at the after party in london is not something i thought i would ever see but i’m not complaining 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/pyH4v9oLNY — d (@gostreamkehlani) December 6, 2022

Now before we launch into wild speculation, let’s take a moment to remember that friends do often grind up on each other in a totally non-sexual, 1000% non-gay way.

it was in fact kehlani and letitia pic.twitter.com/kmWNVSsvhF — d (@gostreamkehlani) December 6, 2022

However, as one extremely astute user put it, hanging out with Kehlani in this day and age could be seen by some as a coming out in and of itself…

celebs don’t come out anymore they just become really good friends with kehlani https://t.co/UTRCWXsLGx — gabrielle alexa noel 💘 (@gabalexa) December 6, 2022

Does she…you know…hang out with Kehlani?

Everyone after seeing that video of Kehlani & Letitia Wright: pic.twitter.com/v4gPizkggd — chance (@chancematoskah) December 6, 2022

Whatever’s happening here, it’s iconic as f*ck.

whispering in eachothers ear, letitia giving kehlani her glasses… STOP IT OR DROP THE TAPE pic.twitter.com/RyzOqrWoNO — savv ミ☆ (@savandaya) December 6, 2022

And people are utterly losing their minds over it.

Kehlani and Letitia Wright did WHAT?? pic.twitter.com/OtglRrm7yj — Letitia Wright stan account 😌 (@KanthonyThings) December 6, 2022

Letitia wright getting danced on by Kehlani while her fine model girlfriend standin next to her is what I’m manifestin. Good vibes with no jealousy and a funny loving relationship. pic.twitter.com/Rxj9obEW2J — KD 🏳️‍🌈 (@individualKay) December 6, 2022

Kehlani getting Letitia vibranium strap before the rest of us OH WOW pic.twitter.com/8bstFMymXE — ♤ (@dansensolsens) December 6, 2022

saw kehlani, letitia wright & dreya mac in the club… what a life 😩 pic.twitter.com/V9h16adTOs — ᵏdupe⁺¹ saw LANI (@FLOSOLlS) December 6, 2022