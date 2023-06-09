Justin Bieber’s Dad Has Some Very Dumb Things to Say About Pride Month

In a time when the LGBTQ+ community is under heightened attack, Justin Bieber’s father thinks we owe something to straight people. On Wednesday, Jeremy Bieber rung in Pride month with a Twitter meme reading, “Don’t forget to thank a straight person this month for your existence.”

The since-deleted tweet displayed the homophobic message against the backdrop of a rainbow flag. Of course, most of us would say that throughout history, cis-het people have done everything in their power—from burnings at the stake to passing repressive laws—to erase our existence. But the statement also suggests that Jeremy Bieber doesn’t understand how human reproduction works—which is to say, uh, LGBTQ+ people are perfectly capable of having kids.

Acknowledging the nuclear family is offensive? My apologies to those offended. Was not my intent. Not that my opinion matters. — Jeremy Bieber (@JeremyBieber) June 7, 2023

He followed this tweet with an ‘apology,’ expressing surprise at the backlash he received for attacking a minority community out of nowhere. “Acknowledging the nuclear family is offensive?” he wrote. “My apologies to those offended. Was not my intent. Not that my opinion matters.”

We need to celebrate families. U know the reason we’re all here! The things this generation glorifies is unbelievable! — Jeremy Bieber (@JeremyBieber) June 5, 2023

“We need to celebrate families,” he added in another tweet. “U know the reason we’re all here! The things this generation glorifies is unbelievable!”

The internet quickly pointed out the irony of ‘traditional family values’ talk coming from a man who has children with three different women.

“nuclear family” you ABANDONED your first child since he was a baby and decided to care and come back into his life once he became famous. you have 3 baby mothers. you failed as a father. don’t even speak on nuclear family — valentina (@JEHLANl) June 7, 2023

you were a failure as a father and yet you want to acknowledge the nuclear family it’s clear some straight people don’t make good parents — Corb (@BejeweledAmala) June 7, 2023

Remember when you commented "what do you feed that thing" on a photo of your son's dick. https://t.co/xXRt9XAtHQ — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) June 7, 2023

At the time of this writing, Justin Bieber has yet to comment on his father’s tweets. Bieber has signaled general support for LGBTQ+ people in the past and has filmed a PSA for the It Gets Better project. He is also a member of the anti-gay megachurch Hillsong (along with Chris Pratt)—though in a 2018 filmed conversation with a Christian queer fan, he seemed to think the church was accepting.

.@JustinBieber comforts a fan who opened up about the struggles of finding a church that is queer-inclusive, he ends up inviting her to his church:



“That’s the sad thing. It can be like that sometimes, yea. That breaks my heart for you. I’m so sorry. That’s not ok.” pic.twitter.com/VyWcOKQb6W — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 12, 2018

When the fan asked whether his church was homophobic, he denied this. “If you ever want to come to any of the services, any of them would love to have you,” he said. “We’d love to have you in there, you’re more than welcome to come any time.”

However the Canadian popstar ends up responding to his father’s post, Jeremy Bieber was right about one thing: his opinion does not matter.