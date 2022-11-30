That ‘90s Show Brings a New Decade, but the Same Old Laughs, to TV in New Teaser

Let’s go back in time, back to the ‘90s. Where, like Halsey sings in “New Americana”, we were raised on Biggie and Nirvana. Well, we may not physically be able to go back in time, but we can go back with TV through Netflix’s upcoming That ‘90s Show.

That’s right, we are heading back to Point Place, Wisconsin to visit Kitty and Red Forman (Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith). That ‘90s Show centers around these two grandparents and their granddaughter Leila Forman (Callie Haverda), as she spends the summer of 1995 with her grandparents and brings a new crew of Point Place kids to the Forman basement.

The teaser shows the Formans enjoying an empty nest life, until their granddaughter seemingly stays with them. This, of course, brings out the worst in Red, the best in Kitty, and plenty of shenanigans from Leia, siblings Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide) and Nate (Maxwell Donovan), charming Jay (Mace Coronel), lovable Ozzie (Reyn Doi), and ambitious Nikki (Sam Morelos).

Interestingly enough, That ‘90s Show’s predecessor, That ‘70s Show, first premiered in 1998 and ended in 2006. The cast of Rupp, Smith, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, and Danny Masterson became household names due to the popularity of the show. The series became Fox’s second-longest running sitcom and was nominated for multiple awards, including a GLAAD Media Award and 16 Primetime Emmy Awards.

That ‘90s Show isn’t the first spin-off. The short lived That ‘80s Show, although not directly tied to its predecessor, premiered in 2002 and lasted for one season. That ‘90s Show is a direct tie to That ‘70 Show and has some big shoes, or basement circle, to fill.

But with a new cast, new storylines (including a queer one), and that same nostalgia feel of its predecessor, there’s space and hope for That ‘90s Show.

That ‘90s Show premieres on Netflix on January 19, 2023.