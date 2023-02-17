Alice Oseman Teases the Future of “Heartstopper”

Even as Heartstopper has become a global phenomenon, its creator, Alice Oseman, is determined to keep the series grounded. In a recent interview with Attitude Magazine, Oseman described how she maintains the “integrity” of the story despite its runaway popularity. As it turns out, that means knowing exactly how the romance between Nick and Charlie will end.

Oseman was named Person of the Year for the Attitude 101 issue, and she took the opportunity to discuss the future of Heartstopper. “I’ve known for ages exactly how Heartstopper is going to end,” she said in a video interview. “It’s been really helpful to have that endpoint for me to build towards.

“I’m not going to spoil anything, but I mean, it’s a happy ending. I feel like everyone knows that.”

But what about after the story ends—does Heartstopper’s popularity spell franchise potential? While Oseman doesn’t rule out future comics beyond the main story for Nick and Charlie, she’s not looking to turn her beloved series into a soulless cash cow. “I think never say never, like I don’t know what I’ll do after the main Heartstopper books are finished,” she said. “I’m sure I’ll still continue to draw Nick and Charlie in some way.”

At the same time, she explained, “I don’t want [Heartstopper] to become a franchise. I don’t want to make things just to make money.”

“The integrity of the story is important to me,” she added.

Additionally, Oseman spoke about how her own perspective as asexual and aromantic will be explored on the show, specifically through the character Isaac. “Asexuality will be discussed on TV in a big way. I’m excited. I hope it’ll change the world,” she told Attitude, adding, “I hope when it happens in Heartstopper, it doesn’t feel like a lesson. You know Isaac, you care about him, and now you’re going to learn something new about him.”

And that’s a wrap on Heartstopper Season 2…à bientôt! pic.twitter.com/f3udswHMUB — Most (@Most) December 2, 2022



The first season of Heartstopper was so successful that it was quickly renewed for two more. Season Two finished filming in early December, and although the release date has not been revealed, Netflix has teased a few details on what’s in store. In addition to four new cast members, Season Two is taking Nick and Charlie on the road to Paris.