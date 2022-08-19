Emmy Award-Winning Actor Dan Levy Joins the Cast of Sex Education’s Season Four

Summer will soon come to an end and class will once again be in session. But then again, Netflix’s Sex Education makes you want to enjoy school all over again, especially if Dan Levy is your tutor. While season 4 of the hit show continues with filming, it was announced that the Schitt’s Creek creator had joined the cast of the quirky, coming-of-age dramedy.

When we last left the students of Moordale Secondary in season 3, scandal forced the closure of the educational institution, Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and Adam (Connor Swindells) found liberation in their identities and interests, but break up, Lily (Tanya Reynolds) and Ola (Patricia Allison) made amends, Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) convinced Maeve to attend a prestigious study program in the U.S., causing Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey) to part ways, and Otis’ clinic seemingly ended.

Now, season 4 will highlight the aftermath of all this, a new school, and new sex clinic as well. While Eric and Otis navigate their studies at the progressive Cavendish Sixth Form College, Maeve lives her dream at Wallace University, where famous author and course tutor Thomas Molloy (Dan Levy) teaches her. Along with Levy, Thaddea Graham, Marie Reuther, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean and Imani Yahshua join the returning cast.

Returning for season 4 are Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie and Samantha Spiro. While Bridgerton breakout star Simone Ashley (Olivia), Patricia Allison (Ola), Tanya Reynolds (Lily), and Rahkee Thakrar (Mooredale Secondary teacher Emily) take their leave from the series.

After season 3’s events, season 4 is sure to be one for the books. Filming for season 4 of Sex Education is underway in Wales, U.K. until 2023.