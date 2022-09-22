Film Adaptation of Wicked Finds Its Fiyero in Jonathan Bailey

Looks like Wicked has found its Fiyero in Jonathan Bailey. The Bridgerton star is slated to take on the role within director John M. Chu’s two-film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical. Chu tweeted out his excitement for Bailey’s casting yesterday.

He’s perfect, they’re perfect. They’d be perfect together. Born to be forever….. I am too excited to pretend this hasn’t been happening. We have a Fiyero!!!! #JonathanBailey #Wicked https://t.co/meT51cGqDe — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) September 21, 2022

Bailey’s profile has steadily increased since his appearance in Bridgerton season one and two, with the latter season placing him and Simone Ashley front and center as the season’s leads. Bailey recently a West End run of the play Cock, alongside fellow queer actor Jade Anouka (His Dark Materials) and Taron Egerton (Rocketman). He’ll also be featured in Showtime’s upcoming series Fellow Travelers opposite gay hearthrob Matthew Bomer.

Bailey’s career as a queer actor has demonstrated that queer actors can play queer and straight characters on-screen. Shifting between the love interest of men and women, Bailey joins a select group of actors who are doing this. Hopefully he won’t be the last, as more queer actors continue to take on a diverse array of roles that aren’t limited to playing queer characters.

So, consider Bailey booked and busy. He’ll be joining Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo and Grammy winner Ariana Grande, who’ll play Elphaba and Glinda respectively. Honestly, there’s a lot of talent in this trio.

Chu’s film is based on the award-winning musical of the same name. Wicked is a prequel to the classic film The Wizard of Oz. The show premiered in 2003 and has been running ever since, taking in $1 billion in profit.

It was announced in April, that Chu’s film, which has been in development since 2004, would be split into two films, with the first premiering on December 24, 2024 and the second film premiering on December 25, 2025. So, plenty of time for musical fans to prepare themselves for what seems to be shaping into a positively wicked event.