HBO Teases Fans With a First Look at The Last of Us

While you were one of the thousands out there watching the House of the Dragon premiere last night, you probably noticed HBO’s preview of upcoming content. In a teaser trailer of new shows and films for 2022 through 2023, HBO dropped a first look at The Last of Us.

Based on the post-apocalyptic video game of the same name, the series will follow Joel and Ellie, played by Game of Thrones alums Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey respectively. The duo will traverse across the United States where a mysterious illness turns humans into monsters, causing Joel and Ellie to fight for their lives.

The critically-acclaimed The Last of Us video game series launched with its first game in 2013. The first game was lauded for its character development, storyline, and its depictions of women and LGBTQ characters. Additionally, the game was also a hit with players worldwide with The Last of Us selling 1.3 million units, making it the largest launch of any game that year. Not to mention that fact the game won over 200 “game of the year” honors.

With its sequel, The Last of Us Part II, the game fast forwards five years into the future. With a new story, but similar development, the sequel became a global hit. In fact, it now holds the record for most “game of the year” awards and sold over 4 million copies worldwide.

Development of a film based on the video game series was initially launched in 2014, with fellow GoT alum Maisie Williams expressing interest in playing Ellie. Ultimately, the film was scrapped, but a TV show was greenlit with Neil Druckmann, creator of the video game series, serving as an executive producer and Craig Mazin (HBO’s Chernobyl) as creator and writer of the series.

Joining Pascal and Ramsey are Anna Torv, Gabriel Luna, Nick Offerman, Storm Reid, Murray Bartlett, and Merle Dandrige (who was also a voice actor in the first video game). With the release of this first look, the internet is loving what is soon-to-come with this series.

The Last of Us premieres in 2023.