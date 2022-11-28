Let’s Talk About Those Last Fifteen Seconds of Episode Five of The White Lotus

*The White Lotus spoilers ahead

Your latest Sunday obsession, The White Lotus, is giving another intricate storyline, a killer intro song, and plenty of hot scenes. And one thing about this show is that it continues to be incredibly gay.

Whether you’re living for every scene that queerly beloved Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza (who’s also bisexual) appear in or thirsting over this incredibly good-looking cast or just enjoying the overall campy nature of the show, you can’t deny the queer undertones within The White Lotus. Well, last night’s episode threw the queer undertones away and went all out in a jaw-dropping sex scene between Tom Hollander and Leo Woodall.

As season two of The White Lotus unfolds, we’ve watched the stories and the new cast intertwine and reveal so many juicy nuggets of drama. Up to this point, Hollander’s queer character Quentin has been on holiday with a few of his pals and his nephew Jack (Woodall). This European crew crosses paths with the wealthy and bizarre Tanya McQuoid (Coolidge) and her overworked assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson), leading Tanya to become friends with Quentin and Portia to have a holiday fling with Jack.

Nothing too out of the ordinary, until the last few minutes of the episode. While on a two-day trip Palermo, away from the acclaimed hotel, Tanya and Quentin have a discussion about living and dying for beauty, while Jack and Portia enjoy a night out on the town. Eventually, all four parties return to their palazzo to call it a night. But in the final 15 seconds, Tanya leaves her room in the middle of the night to find Quentin having sex with his “nephew”.

Let the chaos begin.

Last season gave audiences a trailblazing rimming scene between Murray Bartlett and Lukas Gage. f\Filmmaker Mike White was interested in shocking viewers yet again with season two.

“There’s a pleasure to me as a guy who is gay-ish to make gay sex transgressive again,” White said for Variety. “It’s dirty… men are having sex and you have this Psycho music underneath. It just amuses me…I just think transgressive sex is sexier. I guess I’m old school. There’s this Gothic vibe of walking through a haunted hotel or haunted house and people are having sex behind closed doors.”

Well, the scene definitely did what it was supposed to do and sent the internet into a frenzy.

While viewers have already stated that Quentin and Jack aren’t related, but rather that Jack is a sex worker hired by Quentin, White is remaining hush on the truth of their relationship.

“Well, you’ll have to see.”

