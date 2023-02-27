‘For the Love of DILFs’ Will Return for Season Two With More Himbos and Daddies Searching for Love

And just like that, For the Love of DILFs will return for a second season. The next season will bring back host Stormy Daniels, as she coaches a new set of Himbos and Daddies to find love.

OUTtv will ensure that the show sees the light of day again. Produced by queer production company Daddy TV, the gay dating series brings a collection of men together to look for love. Broken out into two groups, Himbos (men who are sexy, fun, and ready to show you a good time) and Daddies (men who are confident, mature, and ready to show you the ropes), the two groups look for their match and compete for $10,000 to be used to jumpstart their newfound relationship.

“I can’t wait to get back into DILF Mansion! I love getting to be a part of what OUTtv is doing for the queer community,” said Daniels. “I can promise season two will have a few sexy surprises.”

The series was a megahit for the LGBTQ+ TV and streaming service, with a greenlight for a second season coming in after airing 3 of the 8 episodes from season one.

“When we began working on season one, we fell in love with the show and its joyous look at the dating reality format through a gay lens,” said Philip Webb, COO of OUTtv. “It has been incredible to see audiences all over the world root for the couples and follow the drama and romance as it unfolds – and we can’t wait to revisit with the incredible Stormy Daniels who will return to guide the next wave of lovebirds through a second season.”

Now, season two of For the Love of DILFs will bring a new batch of Himbos and Daddies looking for love. And you just might be on the next season.

Casting for the show is currently underway. OUTtv is searching for the next set of hot Himbos and dashing Daddies from all backgrounds, body types, and walks of life.

Filming for season two will begin this summer and the next season will premiere in the winter. Interested in joining the cast of For the Love of DILFs? U.S. applicants, apply here and Worldwide applicants, apply here.