‘For the Love of DILFs’ Helps Himbos and Daddies Find Love in First Trailer

So many of us are searching for love, himbos and daddies included. OUTtv, the world’s first LGBTQ+ television and streaming service, is ready to highlight this in their show For the Love of DILFs.

In its first trailer, For the Love of DILFs follows several himbos and daddies living in a luxurious mansion together, looking for love between the two groups, and competing for $10,000 that they can invest in their new relationship. The trailer defines daddies as men who are confident, mature, and ready to show you the ropes and himbos as men who are sexy, fun, and ready to show you a good time and it looks all of these descriptors appear front and center in this upcoming show.

Oh, and you can’t have a reality dating show without a fun host and adult film performer, director, and reality star Stormy Daniels is here to take care of that.

“I’m just looking for love in all the wrong places,” says one cast member in the trailer.

Well, judging from the trailer, that cast member is officially in the right place. there seems to be plenty of cute, sweet, and hot moments between this gaggle of gays, but there’s also a fair share of drama. I mean, it wouldn’t be a good reality tv show without its fair share of altercations.

“Growing up as a gay kid, you know, you don’t see two princes falling in love,” says another cast member. “Maybe my fairytale doesn’t look like a cliché fairytales that I’ve been reading, but everyone deserves to live happily ever after.”

We agree! These men are hunting for himbos and diving for daddies and we hope there’s a happy ending for everyone.

Produced by DaddyTV, For the Love of DILFs becomes the production company’s first foray in reality dating shows. The folks at DaddyTV are the same masterminds behind Hot Haus (hosted by Tiffany “New York” Pollard), Slag Wars (hosted by Rebecca More and Sophie Anderson), and X-Rated: NYC (starring adult film performers Boomer Banks, Max Konnor, Dante Colle, and Joey Mills).

Like Slag Wars and X-Rated: NYC, For the Love of DILFs becomes another OUTtv Original and this new show is giving sun, fun, and himbos and daddies for everyone. For the Love of DILFs premieres on OUTtv on January 31, 2023.