Netflix’s Woeful ‘Wednesday’ Renewed for a Season 2

Time to start rejoicing. Netflix’s Wednesday has officially been renewed for a second season. In an interview with Tudum.com, Wednesday creators/showrunners/executive producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar revealed the news, making for a perfect new year treat.

“It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world,” stated Gough and Millar. “We’re thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two. We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

The streaming giant’s global hit broke records in 2022 as the second most popular English-language show with 1.237 billion hours viewed within its first 28 days. According to Netflix’s research, Wednesday has been seen by over 182 million households have seen the series since its debut. Not to mention it broke the record for most hours viewed in a week on Netflix by an English-language series twice, with 341.23 million hours viewed and again with 411.29 million hours viewed.

The world can’t get enough of Wednesday and we can snap to that.

The show follows the titular character, played by scream queen Jenna Ortega, as she transfers from her high school to the famed Nevermore Academy. The alma mater of her parents, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez Addams (Luis Guzmán), Nevermore serves as a home for outsiders like Wednesday. But soon enough, the eldest Addams child finds herself stuck between solving a decades’ long murder mystery, protecting Nevermore’s students from a dangerous monster, and navigating the scariest thing of all – friendship.

Alongside, Ortega, Zeta-Jones, and Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, Naomi J. Ogawa, Isaac Ordonez, Christina Ricci, Fred Armisen, and Moosa Mostafa round out the cast.

Besides Wednesday being an instant hit on Netflix, it has also taken the internet by storm. Ortega’s iconic dance scene to The Cramps’ song “Goo Goo Muck” went viral, increasing streaming of the song on Spotify by 9500% and sparked its own challenge on TikTok. Set the tune of a sped up version of Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary”, the #WednesdayChallenge has over 36.8 million views and increased the streaming of “Bloody Mary” on Spotify by 1,800%. Of course, Lady Gaga even joined in on the fun.

Wednesday is that girl and and thankfully she’ll be back for a second season to remind us all about that fact.