Jenna Ortega’s Dance Scene in Wednesday Has Taken Over Social Media

If you’ve been late night scrolling through your TikTok FYP like we’ve been doing, then you’ve probably come across TikTok’s latest viral dance craze – the Wednesday dance. Performed and created by actress Jenna Ortega, who kills it as the titular character in Wednesday, the dance was meant to be an unforeseen element to Ortega’s character. Little did we know that this would take over TikTok.

Set to The Cramps’ “Goo Goo Muck”, Wednesday Addams joins her classmates at a Nevermore Academy dance and essentially steals the show with her moves in episode 4 “Woe What a Night”.

“I just pulled inspiration from videos of goth kids dancing in clubs in the ’80s,” Ortega stated in an interview with Vulture. “Lene Lovich music videos, Siouxsie and the Banshees performances, and Fosse…I feel like I gained a new level of respect for that line of work.”

Thanks to Siouxsie Sioux, Bob Fosse’s Rich Man’s Frug, Lisa Loring, Lene Lovich, Denis Lavant, and archival footage of goths dancing in clubs in the 80’s. Helped me out on this one. https://t.co/zlxlv1JUW4 — Jenna Ortega (@jennaortega) November 25, 2022

With the show being the third most-watched English-language Netflix series of all time, Ortega’s choreography has been seen all over the globe. But its visibility doesn’t stop with the streaming giant’s reach. A modified version of the Wednesday dance, set to a sped up version of Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary”. The hearts of little monsters and Wednesday fans were definitely fluttering when this first dropped. Now, we can’t escape this new viral dance trend.

Interestingly enough, during a press run for the album “Born This Way”, Lady Gaga seemingly predicted the world’s future appreciation of the project. Her chart-topping album contained “Bloody Mary”, which is most definitely receiving appreciation.

While O.G. dance scene has increased The Cramps spotify streams by 9.5%, the Wednesday TikTok dance bolstered Mother Monster’s “Bloody Mary” Spotify streams by more than 1800%. And there are some pretty good ones:



However, the scene and production has recently come under scrutiny due to Ortega having COVID during shooting for episode 4. In a November 10, 2022 with NME she discussed the filming process for the scene.

“Yeah, I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick and when I do it’s not very bad – I had the body aches. I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus,” said Ortega for NME. “They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result.”

NME received email notification from the show’s production company, MGM, that confirmed that “strict COVID protocols were followed and once the positive test was confirmed production removed Jenna from set.”

Ortega had asked to redo the scene, but mentioned in her NME interview that there wasn’t enough time to do it.

“I asked to redo it but we didn’t have time. I think I probably could have done it a bit better…”

Well, if we get a season two (which is still under wraps), then perhaps there will be another dance scene that will set the internet ablaze.