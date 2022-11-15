Rihanna Wants Beyoncé to Be In Her Next Savage X Fenty Show and We Need This to Happen

You may have heard of a woman named Rihanna Robyn Fenty, mononymously known as Rihanna. She recently released her comeback single “Lift Me Up” on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, continues to dominate the beauty industry with her Fenty empire, and most recently held her fourth Savage x Fenty fashion show with Amazon Prime Video.

Well, you may also have heard of a woman who goes by the name of Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, mononymously known as Beyoncé – Sasha Fierce to those of a certain age. Queen Bey and the Bad Gyal have been dominating charts for years and Rihanna is even signed to her mentor Jay-Z’s label, Roc Nation. The same mentor who happens to be the husband of none other than Beyoncé.

All of these dots are connecting, but we still haven’t received a collaboration between these two music titans. We are still holding out hope, but we might get a different collaboration instead.

.@rihanna says she wants Beyoncé in her next Savage X Fenty Show. pic.twitter.com/c9mlgwlP5q — FentyStats (@FentyStats) November 14, 2022

While holding interviews with press for her Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 show, Rihanna was asked an important question by Entertainment News: “If you could have any baddie in the show, no matter the price and they would say, ‘yes’, who would you want to put in your panties?”

Well, Rihanna had only one answer, “Beyoncé.”

That answer sent the interviewer into a spiral, naturally. If Beyoncé were to be seen wearing any Savage products, let alone be in a Savage x Fenty fashion show, the world would stop.

Rihanna followed up with, “Beyoncé got body and that would just trump everything for me”

I mean, she’s right. And like Beyoncé sings on Renaissance’s “Pure/Honey”, she makes it look easy ‘cause she got it. Rihanna finished up the interview, leaving us with this juicy nugget of information.

“Beyoncé in anybody’s panties gon’ set it off, but I would rather them be mine.”

The Beyoncé and Rihanna (or Savage x Ivy Park) collab we didn’t know we needed, but desperately desire.