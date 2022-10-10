Alien Superstar Allegations

Beyoncé Clears Up Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy” Sample Misuse Allegations

By now, you’ve probably listened to Beyoncé’s latest house-infused masterpiece Renaissance for the millionth time. And while we wait impatiently for the album’s visuals, it seems that more drama seems to be popping up around the album. 

Brothers Fred and Richard Fairbrass, the duo behind Right Said Fred, recently stated in The Sun that they were not approached to approve the use of their hit 90s single “I’m Too Sexy” in Beyoncé’s song “Alien Superstar”. 

“Normally the artist approaches us but Beyoncé didn’t because she is such an arrogant person she just had probably thought ‘come and get me’ so we heard about it after the fact when you did. But everyone else, Drake and Taylor Swift, they came to us.”

Drake sampled the song in his number one hit Way 2 Sexy ft. Future and Young Thug. While Taylor Swift both utilized the song in her number one hit “Look What You Made Me Do”.

Shots fired at Queen Bey is a dangerous thing when she has her loyal fanbase, The Hive, by her side. But this time, Beyoncé stepped out of character to address these allegations, which she described as “erroneous and incredibly disparaging,” in a statement for E! Entertainment News.

And in true Virgo fashion, the rest of Beyoncé’s response on the matter was quite a matter of fact. The “Break My Soul” singer stated that “permission was not only granted for its use, but they publicly spoke of their gratitude for being on the album,” Beyoncé stated on October 7, 2022. “For their song, there was no sound recording use, only the composition was utilized. Permission was asked of their publisher on May 11, 2022 and the publisher approved the use on June 15, 2022. They were paid for the usage in August, 2022.”

Well, there’s that. Enough said. Cleared. Beyoncé’s loyal fanbase thinks so as well. 

This is the second allegation of uncleared use of an artist’s song. Alternative R&B singer Kelis slammed Queen Bey for the interpolation of her 2003 hit “Milkshake” within Beyoncé’s song “Energy”, of which she said was used without her permission. Beyoncé had properly credited Kelis on “Energy”, but later reissued the track without any trace of Kelis influence. 

Thankfully, Renaissance is receiving more love than controversy. These recent claims haven’t broken Beyoncé’s soul, nor that of her fans.

