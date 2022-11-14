7 Queer, Stunt-Worthy Moments in the Savage X Fenty Show

Good things come to those who wait, and nothing proves this better than Rihanna’s recent Savage X Fenty Fashion Show. Over nearly 4 years, the televised special and Amazon Prime exclusive has made strides by featuring a gender-expansive lineup of models, dancers, and celebrities. The show consistently challenges the status quo by questioning what society wants us to deem desirable and presenting us with a range of body types, talents, and ways to inhabit queerness. Johnny Depp aside, the boundary-breaking fashion show did not disappoint this year. Volume 4 was a perfectly choreographed midsummer night’s acid trip compiled with an erotic, daring aesthetic that threaded throughout the show. In a word, it was HOT. And being the ally she is, Miss Robyn Rihanna Fenty has been known to feature an unparalleled lineup of LGBTQ+ models, celebs, artists, and even a few Ru-Girls in the runway show.

Here are some of the queer and stunt-worthy moments of Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4

Rickey Thompson’s Strut

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rickey Thompson (@rickeythompson)

MISS THOMPSON DID NOT DISAPPOINT! Having walked for Alexander Wang back in Fall of 2020, Thompson was a natural to the runway. The viral sensation came out, leaving everything on the floor while strutting out to Doechii’s track “Crazy” wearing black satin lounge pants and a shear over-the-shoulder black glove with petal-like embellishments that I’ll definitely be adding to my shopping cart by the end of this story.

Anitta’s Iconic Performance

PLAY ANITTA SAVAGE X FENTY pic.twitter.com/urUdDm5Iup — Rapha (@Raphael87A) November 9, 2022



Brazilian beauty and bisexual queen Anitta gave a hypnotic performance of her songs “Practice” and “Envolver” wearing a fishnet body suit paired with a harness-like lingerie set that hugged her hourglass figure. Her overall performance was giving serpent going in for the kill: personally, I was prepared, ready, and willing to die. The icons vocals and hips made Brazil proud.

Cara Deleginve’s Homecoming

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne)



This runway veteran bloomed in a metallic deep forest green bra-and-panty set complimented by a bold fox eye. Delevingne’s bleached eyebrows and antenna-like braids accented her every movement and stride. After avoiding the public eye for some time, Delevingne was a natural, and it was a joy to see her rejuvenated under the night sky.

Kornbread Jeté feat. Her Ankle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kornbread (@kornbreadthesnack)



Being the only Ru-Girl chosen to appear in this year’s Savage X Fenty show says quite a lot, and it’s no surprise that Season 14’s Miss Congeniality and fan favorite Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté carried off the crown this year. The bombshell beauty wore a lingerie set in the Savage X Fenty signature deep forest green paired with sheer gloves. The overall look was luxurious. 10s, 10s, 10s across the board for this debut!

Dexter Mayfield doing the Fenty brand PROUD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dexter Mayfield (@dexrated)



Always a joy to see on any runway and in media/brand campaigns, actor and dancer Dexter Mayfield did not come to play! Strutting down the runway to the Yin Yang Twins’ iconic Whisper song was an absolute marvel to see on the screen. Savage x Fenty is meant to emote this kind of sensual, liberated confidence, and Mayfield embodies it beautifully. Chef’s kiss.

Sheryl Lee Ralph’s runway debut

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheryl Lee Ralph (@thesherylleeralph)



Ally, Dream Girl, and “Abbott Elementary’s” very own Sheryl Lee Ralph dazzled, walking to 2o01’s remix of “Lady Marmalade.” It was giving Madame of the brothel, although Miss Barbara Howard would probably disapprove of walking in a lingerie-based fashion show… although, I low-key think she’d be enjoying it from behind closed doors, and she would SERVE.

Lilly Singh, a vision in honeycomb

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilly Singh (@lilly)

YouTuber, comedian, and actress Lilly Singh also made her first runway appearance and did not disappoint. Wearing a honeycomb-yellow bra with a matching colored satin robe and pant combo, Singh was giving category bad b*tch, I’m the bar, Alien Superstar. I will also have this look added to my shopping cart: another win for capitalism.♦