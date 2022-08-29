Sydney Sweeney’s Family Is Apparently Hardcore Conservative, And Fans Aren’t Having It

Another Euphoria star bites the dust. Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie on the hit HBO show, has come under fire for pictures she posted of her family wearing pro-Trump and Blue Lives Matter merchandise.

It started with an Instagram post Sweeney made celebrating her mother’s 60th birthday, a “surprise hoedown” featuring line dancing, a mechanical bull and all kinds of country fun. But the less desirable side of country culture was on display as well, with one of Sweeney’s family members wearing a Blue Lives Matter shirt. (Swipe to the last picture to see for yourself.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

And a post by Sweeney’s brother Trent Sweeney revealed another distasteful accessory from the event: red MAGA baseball caps. He clarified in the caption that the hats actually say “Make Sixty Great Again,” which … why. Why would you do that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trent E. Sweeney (@trent_sweeneyy)

Even if it was just a politically incorrect joke, the damage was done, and the internet had a field day making memes about Sweeney’s family’s politics.

Sydney Sweeney if she didn’t act on Euphoria pic.twitter.com/liNYoI6P6S — SortaPraxis (@Meganickster1) August 28, 2022

Sydney’s grandparents told her she had the best rack on TV ofc their asses are a bunch of sweet home Alabamans — STOP DONATING TO BLM NATIONAL AND SHAUN KING (@WrittenByHanna) August 28, 2022

Sydney Sweeney is just Tiffany Trump with the yassification set to 60% pic.twitter.com/t15Ly3Inbt — 🧣 WILDEST DREAMS AH AHAHA 🧣 (@swiftoursonggg) August 28, 2022

Others noted that this debacle makes Sweeney the third Euphoria cast member to go viral for the wrong reasons this week. First, Hunter Schafer seemed to endorse an anti-nonbinary post on Instagram. Then Barbie Ferreira announced that she had been cut from the upcoming third season of Euphoria. Sweeney’s conservative roots complete the unholy trinity.

this pic but they disappear one by one like the end of an antm episode pic.twitter.com/7hX0EmkpTV — veet (@vveetto) August 27, 2022

Sweeney took to Twitter to comment on the situation. “You guys this is wild,” she wrote. “An innocent celebration for my mom’s milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone and Happy Birthday Mom!”

You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone ♥️ and Happy Birthday Mom! — Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) August 27, 2022

Sweeney is right that the internet is often too quick to cancel, but she also didn’t deny any of the allegations against her family. She also didn’t clarify whether or not she shares their beliefs.

seeing sydney sweeney get jumped is beautiful. if you’re white and unwilling to completely shame your parents for their conservative views, you’re just as complicit and need to be escorted out. — 5hahem aka Dr. Durag (@shaTIRED) August 28, 2022

This does all raise the question, though, of what exactly fans want Sweeney to do here. Cut off all ties with her family members? Just come out against their politics? Either way, it seems Sweeney’s just hoping the internet will move on and forget this ever happened.

I’m not tryna be funny but what do you want her to do? Shoot her mom on IG live? https://t.co/5Zc5mMZE8y — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) August 27, 2022

But Sydney, friend to friend, here’s a tip: If Tomi Lahren is defending you, you’re almost definitely doing something wrong.

Never bow or apologize to the mob. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/jXMBOmcntH — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 28, 2022