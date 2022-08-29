Yikes

Sydney Sweeney’s Family Is Apparently Hardcore Conservative, And Fans Aren’t Having It

By

Another Euphoria star bites the dust. Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie on the hit HBO show, has come under fire for pictures she posted of her family wearing pro-Trump and Blue Lives Matter merchandise.

It started with an Instagram post Sweeney made celebrating her mother’s 60th birthday, a “surprise hoedown” featuring line dancing, a mechanical bull and all kinds of country fun. But the less desirable side of country culture was on display as well, with one of Sweeney’s family members wearing a Blue Lives Matter shirt. (Swipe to the last picture to see for yourself.)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

And a post by Sweeney’s brother Trent Sweeney revealed another distasteful accessory from the event: red MAGA baseball caps. He clarified in the caption that the hats actually say “Make Sixty Great Again,” which … why. Why would you do that.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Trent E. Sweeney (@trent_sweeneyy)

Even if it was just a politically incorrect joke, the damage was done, and the internet had a field day making memes about Sweeney’s family’s politics.

Others noted that this debacle makes Sweeney the third Euphoria cast member to go viral for the wrong reasons this week. First, Hunter Schafer seemed to endorse an anti-nonbinary post on Instagram. Then Barbie Ferreira announced that she had been cut from the upcoming third season of Euphoria. Sweeney’s conservative roots complete the unholy trinity.

Sweeney took to Twitter to comment on the situation. “You guys this is wild,” she wrote. “An innocent celebration for my mom’s milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone and Happy Birthday Mom!”

Sweeney is right that the internet is often too quick to cancel, but she also didn’t deny any of the allegations against her family. She also didn’t clarify whether or not she shares their beliefs. 

This does all raise the question, though, of what exactly fans want Sweeney to do here. Cut off all ties with her family members? Just come out against their politics? Either way, it seems Sweeney’s just hoping the internet will move on and forget this ever happened. 

But Sydney, friend to friend, here’s a tip: If Tomi Lahren is defending you, you’re almost definitely doing something wrong.

Tags: Barbie Ferreira, Euphoria, HBO, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney
Read More
Harper Watters Is Busy Changing the World of Ballet
Head Over Heels
Harper Watters Is Busy Changing the World of Ballet
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Megan Thee Stallion Confirmed to Make Her Marvel Cinematic Universe Debut in <I>She-Hulk</I>
Marvel Hottie
Megan Thee Stallion Confirmed to Make Her Marvel Cinematic Universe Debut in She-Hulk
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Taylor Swift Just Announced A New Album. Here’s Everything We Know.
Turn It Up
Taylor Swift Just Announced A New Album. Here’s Everything We Know.
BY Jude Cramer
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]