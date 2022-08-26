Say It Ain't So

Barbie Ferreira Isn’t Returning To Euphoria, Spelling Chaos For Season 3

By

Euphoria fans don’t have much to be euphoric about. Barbie Ferreira has announced that she won’t be returning for the show’s upcoming third season, and neither will her fan-favorite character Kat.

Ferreira shared the news on her Instagram story. “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character, Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye,” Ferreira wrote. “I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did, and that [it] brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today.

“I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it,” she continued. “Love you Katherine Hernandez.”

The message was accompanied by Ferreira’s “first Kat fan art,” a drawing by her co-star Hunter Schafer, who’s also been in the headlines lately. Not a great week for the Euphoria crew.

Unfortunately, plenty of people saw Ferreira’s departure coming after her character’s presence on the show was massively reduced from Season 1 to Season 2. There were rumors that Kat’s plotlines for the season were cut after Ferreira had disagreements with creator Sam Levinson, including an incident where Ferreira walked off set. Ferreira never confirmed those suspicions, but now that she’s off the show, maybe we’ll get more behind-the-scenes tea.

Regardless, cutting Kat from the show is just another messy element to a supremely messy show. Euphoria’s second season got mixed reviews for its lack of narrative structure and massive unresolved plotlines (What is Rue gonna do about those drugs she was supposed to sell? And does she even care??). Ferreira’s departure doesn’t bode well for Season 3 being any better.

Maybe Ferreira’s lucky to have gotten out of Euphoria when she did before it inevitably goes even further off the rails. Anyway, she’s booked and blessed, appearing in Jordan Peele’s Nope this summer and Apple TV+’s Afterparty earlier this year. Hopefully, whatever she does next will have a little less drama and a little more thought put into its writing.

Tags: Barbie Ferreira, Casting, Euphoria, Euphoria season 3, feel something, HBO, Sam Levinson
Read More
Queer Actors Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine Star in New A24 Horror Film
Teenage Terror
Queer Actors Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine Star in New A24 Horror Film
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Yoga Influencer Jessamyn Stanley is Fighting Fatphobia, One Pose at a Time
Winning
Yoga Influencer Jessamyn Stanley is Fighting Fatphobia, One Pose at a Time
BY Johnny Levanier
Elton John and Britney Spears’ New Song “Hold Me Closer” Is Here and the World Is Rejoicing
Freed Britney
Elton John and Britney Spears’ New Song “Hold Me Closer” Is Here and the World Is Rejoicing
BY Joshua S. Mackey
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]