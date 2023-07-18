8 Things That the “Aussiesance” Gave to the Gays This Year

The “Aussiesance” is here and the world is ready for it.

In case you missed it, Australia is having a good year and it’s thanks to its queer exports that are taking over the world. Some might say it’s the year of the queer Aussie or that we are entering an Australian Renaissance, an “Aussiesance”, if you will. As reported in The Guardian, who also gets credit for “Aussiesance”, Australia has consistently provided for the gays and we have plenty to be thankful for. We have Nicole Kidman blessing us with cinematic roles, like her AMC commercial which deserves an Oscar nomination, Kylie Minogue’s plethora of gay anthems, and the word “naur” (or “no” said with an Australian accent).

Now, 2023 ushers in the “Aussiesance” with new queer blessings for the world to enjoy. Take a look at some of these queer cultural moments that come from the land down under.