The Internet is Losing Its Mind Over This Part of Daniel Craig’s Glass Onion Wardrobe

By

Daniel Craig: we love him! You might say we’re a little obsessed with him. Just a little. And with Glass Onion hitting Netflix today, it’s the perfect time to celebrate the man famous for bringing Bond and Benoit Blanc to life.

But there’s one aspect of Craig’s Glass Onion appearance that’s catching people’s attention. And no, we’re not talking about the Chris Evans jumper discourse.

Though it does have something to do with fashion. A specific item of Craig’s wardrobe has captured the filthy imagination of millions.

That’s right: she’s CHIC in her lil swimming costume!

Trend forecasters say this timeless at-the-beach look is going to define every Resort 2023 collection.

We all want to be Harper.

Honestly, I love a full coverage bathing suit.

WHOEVER DID THIS…we’d like to thank them!

Happy gazing, everyone.

