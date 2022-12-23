The Internet is Losing Its Mind Over This Part of Daniel Craig’s Glass Onion Wardrobe

Daniel Craig: we love him! You might say we’re a little obsessed with him. Just a little. And with Glass Onion hitting Netflix today, it’s the perfect time to celebrate the man famous for bringing Bond and Benoit Blanc to life.

But there’s one aspect of Craig’s Glass Onion appearance that’s catching people’s attention. And no, we’re not talking about the Chris Evans jumper discourse.

Here’s Daniel Craig* on @ChrisEvans‘ #KnivesOut jumper** “It’s like he’s naked!” (You’ll never hear two men say the word jumper so much in under a minute. I dare not count them all myself) ——— US translation: *Cregg

**sweater pic.twitter.com/c3zw0Y2v6W — Ali Plumb (@AliPlumb) December 22, 2022

Though it does have something to do with fashion. A specific item of Craig’s wardrobe has captured the filthy imagination of millions.

Happy Benoit Blanc in his little swimwear Day pic.twitter.com/NRk7HMU0Xg — Jorge Molina (@colormejorge) December 23, 2022

That’s right: she’s CHIC in her lil swimming costume!

Daniel Craig’s Glass Onion swimsuit >= Daniel Craig’s Casino Royale swimsuit https://t.co/KekfFUmZ0w — Chris Feil (@chrisvfeil) December 23, 2022

Trend forecasters say this timeless at-the-beach look is going to define every Resort 2023 collection.

My nominee for best picture of the year is Daniel Craig’s bathing outfit in Glass Onion. Will be buying a lot of these. pic.twitter.com/KGwxf5uthp — Jimmy LeChristmas (@LeChased) December 23, 2022

We all want to be Harper.

Daniel Craig wants to be Aubrey Plaza so bad pic.twitter.com/2Z85Xwq8e0 — 💫 (@heyjaeee) December 23, 2022

Honestly, I love a full coverage bathing suit.

moment of praise for daniel craig’s victorian bathing suit chic in glass onion pic.twitter.com/SzgP6esK6j — lucy ford 🍊 (@lucyj_ford) December 23, 2022

WHOEVER DID THIS…we’d like to thank them!

whoever did daniel craig’s wardrobe in this…. 😗🤌🏼 https://t.co/x1abxovQTx — bingomode (@erintalkz) December 23, 2022

Happy gazing, everyone.

this is funny just remembered i inherited someone’s locker at work with a sticker of daniel craig pic.twitter.com/MvjeOvSJo6 — geo (@arondirs) December 23, 2022