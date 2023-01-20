Jenna Ortega Shines in Scream VI Trailer

The full trailer for the latest installment of the Scream franchise has finally arrived. Scream VI is bringing the meta-slasher to the big city, and along with the new setting, the trailer gives us our first peek at some familiar faces.

Fresh off the heels from the hit series Wednesday, Jenna Ortega once again finds herself in mortal peril, reprising her role as Tara Carpenter. Scream VI will also mark the return of Hayden Panettiere, who starred in 2011’s Scream 4. Series mainstay Courtney Cox is coming back as Gale Weathers, along with Mason Gooding, Melissa Barrera, and Jasmin Savoy Brown. Newcomers to the cast include Samara Weaving, Dermot Mulroney, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, Liana Liberato and Jack Champion.

Noticeably absent from the trailer was the franchise’s biggest star, Neve Campbell. The actress has previously stated that she chose to stay out of the film due to unequal pay. “As a woman in this business, I think it’s really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued,” she told People.

“I honestly don’t believe that if I were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years, that the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man. And in my soul, I just couldn’t do that. I couldn’t walk on set feeling that — feeling undervalued and feeling the unfairness, or lack of fairness, around that.”

That leaves the new installment with big shows to fill, and one way it is shaking things up is through a change of location. While the first trailer teased a more urban setting with a subway car full of Ghostface costumes, this latest trailer makes it clear that New York City is going to be a major focus. It shows the characters being terrorized through a street corner bodega, inside high rise apartments and over the rooftops of the city.

The trailer also shows the franchise keeping up its dark sense of humor. When Gale Weathers picks up a phone to be greeted by the iconic voice of the Ghostface killer (Roger L Jackson), she says, “You know you’re like the tenth guy to try this, right?”

“There’s never been one like me,” the voice responds.

Scream VI is coming to theaters on March 10.