Doja Cat Fans Had to Remind Her How Much of a Rap Genius She Is

Rapper, singer, and songwriter Doja Cat is beyond talented. If you’re familiar with her music, you know that she’s known for her musical versatility and her ability to seamlessly shift from singing and rapping within her songs. With hits like “Need to Know”, “Vegas”, “Streets”, and “Kiss Me More” with SZA, Doja’s ability effortlessly shines on any track she’s on. However, it seems that there are a few folks who doubt her rap prowess.
But Doja hasn’t been making music to impress anyone, although she contemplated quitting music altogether, but rather she’s been making music that she enjoys. We respect and love that, but now Doja has to remind us all that she has bars for days. With her upcoming fourth album Hellmouth on the horizon, Doja took to Twitter to make it known that she’s going to have to convert a few non-believers.
On Saturday, Doja tweeted, “I also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny. I know they are. I wasn’t trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music, but I’m getting tired of hearing y’all say that I can’t so I will.”
Doja basically said, “Challenge accepted.”
But fans were a bit perplexed why anyone would think that Doja wouldn’t be able to create iconic rap verses.
This superstar is a fierce, talented, chameleon of an artist who has been known for making hits, turning looks, and giving you some of the most creative performances. Remember when she gave us 50,000 different live versions of “Say So” and they were all incredibly different? Ok, maybe the quantity is an exaggeration, but each live performance was unique. You can check these two examples out for yourself.
And “Say So”, arguably, doesn’t even hold a candle to some of the rap verses in her other songs. So, Doja Cat fans, many of which are queer, stormed her tweet with quote tweets of their own to prove to her and the world that she’s already given them some of the best rap material out there. Get into these receipts.
I mean, not many people can make a rap song about being a cow and give you life at the same time. But glad to know, her fans were quick to remind her about her greatness.