Doja Cat Fans Had to Remind Her How Much of a Rap Genius She Is

Rapper, singer, and songwriter Doja Cat is beyond talented. If you’re familiar with her music, you know that she’s known for her musical versatility and her ability to seamlessly shift from singing and rapping within her songs. With hits like “Need to Know”, “Vegas”, “Streets”, and “Kiss Me More” with SZA, Doja’s ability effortlessly shines on any track she’s on. However, it seems that there are a few folks who doubt her rap prowess.

But Doja hasn’t been making music to impress anyone, although she contemplated quitting music altogether, but rather she’s been making music that she enjoys. We respect and love that, but now Doja has to remind us all that she has bars for days. With her upcoming fourth album Hellmouth on the horizon, Doja took to Twitter to make it known that she’s going to have to convert a few non-believers.

i also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny. I know they are. I wasnt trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music but I'm getting tired of hearing yall say that i can't so I will. — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 8, 2023

On Saturday, Doja tweeted, “I also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny. I know they are. I wasn’t trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music, but I’m getting tired of hearing y’all say that I can’t so I will.”

Doja basically said, “Challenge accepted.”

But fans were a bit perplexed why anyone would think that Doja wouldn’t be able to create iconic rap verses.

Nah ur being way too humble u deserve to talk ur shit in the rap sphere already — captain curry (@bigfishMino) April 9, 2023

This superstar is a fierce, talented, chameleon of an artist who has been known for making hits, turning looks, and giving you some of the most creative performances. Remember when she gave us 50,000 different live versions of “Say So” and they were all incredibly different? Ok, maybe the quantity is an exaggeration, but each live performance was unique. You can check these two examples out for yourself.

And “Say So”, arguably, doesn’t even hold a candle to some of the rap verses in her other songs. So, Doja Cat fans, many of which are queer, stormed her tweet with quote tweets of their own to prove to her and the world that she’s already given them some of the best rap material out there. Get into these receipts.

"My rap verses are mid and corny"

Your own pen was PENNING!!pic.twitter.com/pCXeCf2ifb

https://t.co/G9k5AXL2Ir

https://t.co/pI2ZWuAJif

https://t.co/gmZRwpMPrx https://t.co/OpCLcQUQTa — ᱬ ఌ︎ (@Norellas_) April 10, 2023

“my rap verses are mid and corny”



not when this verse from vegas exists https://t.co/amcN6NIFxG pic.twitter.com/hXqdPDNfk2 — j🎧 (@amalasolana) April 9, 2023

"My rap verses are mid and corny" girl this verse alone literally changed my life. https://t.co/3kR1zg9CeT pic.twitter.com/9Y1gEv7AL9 — 𝐒𝐀𝐌 hellmouth🆘 (@SamWontBite) April 9, 2023

How dare you not release this then call your rap verses mid and corny?? https://t.co/gZhqvFbU2J pic.twitter.com/KHY2dkkwQa — Killa Kenz 👑 (@itskillakenz) April 9, 2023

one of your best rap verses🔥 https://t.co/9soNIzcm1c pic.twitter.com/t2KA29Ax1q — M A R (@emedepe21) April 9, 2023

you didn’t write this just to downplay yourself like that pic.twitter.com/PvAr8nDeco https://t.co/x0R6G2rBE9 — adi (@4dityuh) April 9, 2023

"my rap verses are mid and corny" girl did you forget you did THIS? pic.twitter.com/xXCtx5HrhL https://t.co/cadAbVQ4RK — tony (@cerotez) April 9, 2023

No one’s writing verses like streets please be serious for two seconds pic.twitter.com/Xm3zIWuOEm https://t.co/mpVuAUpbCG — 𝚂𝚊𝚝𝚞𝚛𝚗: (@soularfairy) April 9, 2023

Doja idc what anyone says, this was one of the greatest rap verses of ALL TIME😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/TAQZ1UKGa4 https://t.co/EpQMLDKkUo — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) April 9, 2023

I mean, not many people can make a rap song about being a cow and give you life at the same time. But glad to know, her fans were quick to remind her about her greatness.