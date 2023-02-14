The Reading Room

10 LGBTQ+ Comics That Will Make You Feel The Love

By

Valentine’s Day is a day of love, and not just the romantic kind. It can be a day where you show your family, friends, and community how much you love and appreciate them, as well as a significant other. And let’s not forget, love includes self love, too. 

For LGBTQ+ folks, self-love, familial love, and community love is just as valid as romantic love. In order to celebrate all the many kinds of love on offer this Valentine’s Day, check out these LGBTQ+ comics.

  1. Is Love The Answer? by Isa Uta

 

This single-volume manga tells the story of Chika, an aromantic asexual girl. After some failed attempts at high school dating despite feeling no romantic or sexual attraction, Chika is made to feel like an alien to her peers. When she starts college, things start to change when she meets a psychology professor and a young man who is similar to Chika. After being told to “interrogate what’s normal”, Chika learns about asexuality for the first time and learns how varied identity and relationships can be.

2. The Girl Who Can’t Get A Girlfriend by Mieri Hiranashi


Initially published on WEBTOON before being reissued as a manga by Viz Media, this comic is a humorous autobiographical tale of one woman’s quest to find the butch girlfriend of her dreams. As a nerdy, awkward college student, Mieri has no dating experience and many unrequited crushes on butch women. When she meets Ash, she thinks she’s finally found true love, until they break up. Now, Mieri is willing to do anything to win her back.

3. The Backstagers by James Tynion IV and Rian Singh

 

This Boom! Studios comic book is for queer theatre geeks who want a peek behind the curtain. It begins with Jory, a teenage boy attending the all-boys school of St. Genesius. When he decides to join the backstage theater crew, he discovers that what happens involves literal magic in the form of a door that leads to different worlds (and stage props.)

4. Always Human by Ari North

Originally published on WEBTOON before being collected as a graphic novel, Always Human is a gorgeous futuristic sci-fi comic about two very different girls who fall in love. In a future where people use technology for body modifications, there are also people whose bodies reject the modifications due to a condition called “Egan’s Syndrome.” Sunati is attracted to Austen for what she assumes is a brave life of living “unmodded” but the truth gradually brings them and their family and friends closer.

5. Crossplay by Niki Smith

An erotic graphic novel set at an anime convention, a group of college students consisting of cosplay photographer Priya, con pal Emi, lifelong and currently-transitioning friend Lee, crossplayer Sierra, her very supportive boyfriend Tommy, and the mysteriously distracted Jillian—have reunited at their favorite con. From there, two days of sexual discovery, confessed crushes, and gender exploration occur.

6. Stone Fruit by Lee Lai

 

A 2022 ALA Stonewall Award Honor Book and Lambda Literary Finalist, this debut graphic novel tells the story of Ray and Bron, a queer couple who are the fun aunties to Ray’s six-year-old niece Nessie. However, when familial tensions and personal stumbling blocks come between the couple, they must take some alone time to figure things out with each of their families. 

7. Galaxy The Prettiest Star by Jadzia Axelrod and Jess Taylor

Featuring a creative use of shapeshifting as an allegory for trans experiences, this gorgeous graphic novel is about an alien princess disguised as a human boy named Taylor. On the surface, Taylor seems to have it all as a good-looking, popular basketball star, but this is only a reluctant cover for her true identity. Then, Taylor meets a confident, cute girl from Metropolis named Kat. Now, Taylor must decide whether being her true self is worth the risk of exposing herself and her loved ones to danger.

8. Novae by KAIJU

 

This historical romance webcomic features an astronomer named Sulvain and a necromancer named Raizol falling in love. In the 17th century, the two men cross paths and end up developing a strong connection between them before a relationship blooms. When the body of a fellow astronomer is found on the steps of the Academy of Sciences, their lives are entangled in ways they could never foresee.

9. Vampire Blood Drive by Mira Ong Chua

This is an erotic and sapphic graphic novel about a college student named Bunny, who meets a dashing butch vampire named Velvet at the annual blood drive. Although the college is full of vampire hunters, Bunny can’t help but fall for Velvet. When the two of them start dating, Bunny’s normal life and her new paranormal one collide in fun and sexy ways.

10. Artie and The Wolf Moon by Olivia Stephens

 

After sneaking out against her mother’s wishes, Artie Irvin spots a massive wolf—then watches it don a bathrobe and transform into her mom. Thrilled to discover she comes from a line of werewolves, Artie asks her mom to share everything—including the story of Artie’s late father. Her mom reluctantly agrees. And to help Artie figure out her own wolflike abilities, her mom recruits some old family friends.

Artie thrives in her new community and even develops a crush on her new friend Maya. But as she learns the history of werewolves and her own parents’ past, she’ll find that wolves aren’t the scariest thing in the woods—vampires are.♦

