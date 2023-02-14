10 LGBTQ+ Comics That Will Make You Feel The Love

Valentine’s Day is a day of love, and not just the romantic kind. It can be a day where you show your family, friends, and community how much you love and appreciate them, as well as a significant other. And let’s not forget, love includes self love, too.

For LGBTQ+ folks, self-love, familial love, and community love is just as valid as romantic love. In order to celebrate all the many kinds of love on offer this Valentine’s Day, check out these LGBTQ+ comics.

This single-volume manga tells the story of Chika, an aromantic asexual girl. After some failed attempts at high school dating despite feeling no romantic or sexual attraction, Chika is made to feel like an alien to her peers. When she starts college, things start to change when she meets a psychology professor and a young man who is similar to Chika. After being told to “interrogate what’s normal”, Chika learns about asexuality for the first time and learns how varied identity and relationships can be.

HAPPYYYY BOOK RELEASE DAY!!! 😭🎉🥳 FINALLY MY MANGA IS OUT!!! I HOPE YOU LIKE IT!! (and happy Valentine’s Day or something I guess)https://t.co/k0v6YEzD9V pic.twitter.com/NvAHNIZuGn — Mieri Hiranishi | 平西みえり (@mierihiranishi) February 14, 2023



Initially published on WEBTOON before being reissued as a manga by Viz Media, this comic is a humorous autobiographical tale of one woman’s quest to find the butch girlfriend of her dreams. As a nerdy, awkward college student, Mieri has no dating experience and many unrequited crushes on butch women. When she meets Ash, she thinks she’s finally found true love, until they break up. Now, Mieri is willing to do anything to win her back.

This Boom! Studios comic book is for queer theatre geeks who want a peek behind the curtain. It begins with Jory, a teenage boy attending the all-boys school of St. Genesius. When he decides to join the backstage theater crew, he discovers that what happens involves literal magic in the form of a door that leads to different worlds (and stage props.)

Originally published on WEBTOON before being collected as a graphic novel, Always Human is a gorgeous futuristic sci-fi comic about two very different girls who fall in love. In a future where people use technology for body modifications, there are also people whose bodies reject the modifications due to a condition called “Egan’s Syndrome.” Sunati is attracted to Austen for what she assumes is a brave life of living “unmodded” but the truth gradually brings them and their family and friends closer.

Re-reading Crossplay by @niki_smith from @ironcircuscomix for the 5th or 6th time. I think I’ve mentioned a few times that this is one of my favourite graphic novels.

Despite having all the time in lockdown I haven’t felt like reading so hoping this comfort read will help. pic.twitter.com/TTMCf2lGZ2 — Kirsty (@alkalinekiwi) September 13, 2021

An erotic graphic novel set at an anime convention, a group of college students consisting of cosplay photographer Priya, con pal Emi, lifelong and currently-transitioning friend Lee, crossplayer Sierra, her very supportive boyfriend Tommy, and the mysteriously distracted Jillian—have reunited at their favorite con. From there, two days of sexual discovery, confessed crushes, and gender exploration occur.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gracie (@theterriblereader_)



A 2022 ALA Stonewall Award Honor Book and Lambda Literary Finalist, this debut graphic novel tells the story of Ray and Bron, a queer couple who are the fun aunties to Ray’s six-year-old niece Nessie. However, when familial tensions and personal stumbling blocks come between the couple, they must take some alone time to figure things out with each of their families.

Hopefully lots of people get to read Galaxy the Prettiest Star this week it’s a beautiful story https://t.co/L6gxCkuxkH — Becca Green (@wordofgreen) June 8, 2022

Featuring a creative use of shapeshifting as an allegory for trans experiences, this gorgeous graphic novel is about an alien princess disguised as a human boy named Taylor. On the surface, Taylor seems to have it all as a good-looking, popular basketball star, but this is only a reluctant cover for her true identity. Then, Taylor meets a confident, cute girl from Metropolis named Kat. Now, Taylor must decide whether being her true self is worth the risk of exposing herself and her loved ones to danger.

This historical romance webcomic features an astronomer named Sulvain and a necromancer named Raizol falling in love. In the 17th century, the two men cross paths and end up developing a strong connection between them before a relationship blooms. When the body of a fellow astronomer is found on the steps of the Academy of Sciences, their lives are entangled in ways they could never foresee.

Thirsty? 💦 The VAMPIRE BLOOD DRIVE BOOK SET is now available in the shop! Get a taste of the shorts that started it all with over 100+ pages of sexy comics and behind-the-scenes development art! Please note that this comic is 🔞 only ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/lXIA5h8wxL — MOC (they/them) (@miraongchua) November 7, 2021

This is an erotic and sapphic graphic novel about a college student named Bunny, who meets a dashing butch vampire named Velvet at the annual blood drive. Although the college is full of vampire hunters, Bunny can’t help but fall for Velvet. When the two of them start dating, Bunny’s normal life and her new paranormal one collide in fun and sexy ways.

After sneaking out against her mother’s wishes, Artie Irvin spots a massive wolf—then watches it don a bathrobe and transform into her mom. Thrilled to discover she comes from a line of werewolves, Artie asks her mom to share everything—including the story of Artie’s late father. Her mom reluctantly agrees. And to help Artie figure out her own wolflike abilities, her mom recruits some old family friends.

Artie thrives in her new community and even develops a crush on her new friend Maya. But as she learns the history of werewolves and her own parents’ past, she’ll find that wolves aren’t the scariest thing in the woods—vampires are.♦